Christina Haack Breaks Down Claims That She Can't Post Her Youngest Son On Social Media

Christina Haack and her ex-husband Ant Anstead are dealing with a messy situation. The former couple started dating in October 2017 and were together for a year before pulling off a surprise wedding in December 2018, per Insider. Within months, they took their relationship to the next level and gave birth to a baby boy in September 2019. However, a year after they welcomed their son, the two decided to call it quits. While they appeared to be co-parenting very well at the time, things took a turn for the worse.

In April, Anstead took matters into his own hands and involved the court in trying to get full custody of their child. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the television personality alleged Haack was an unfit mother and noted she only spends "9 full days each month" with Hudson. He also brought into a question a time their son had a sunburn and how the "Flip or Flop" star didn't address the medical issue properly. In another situation, Anstead also claimed that his ex-wife allegedly dropped off their son without revealing that her family had recently been diagnosed with COVID-19. "If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested," she told Us Weekly.

As their legal battle continues, Haack is opening up more about her issues with Anstead.