Christina Haack Claims She Can't Show Her Son On Social Media Amid Custody Drama With Ant Anstead

The online throwdown between Christina Haack and ex-husband Ant Anstead continues.

The former couple, who share a son, Hudson London, parted ways in 2020 after two years of marriage, and have since been embroiled in a messy child custody battle. In September, Anstead accused Haack of exploiting their son by continuing to post him on social media and involving him in the filming of her reality show.

"The risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that 'set' is Christina's home) are innumerable and well documented," he noted in a court declaration, per documents obtained by Us Weekly. "Putting aside the obvious pressures of working within a TV production environment, children involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth." He likened his son's situation to that of Kailia Posey, the late TLC star who died by suicide in May. "One of my many fears of Hudson being forced to film reality TV is the possibility that public ridicule over seemingly benign content becomes insurmountably humiliating," he added. "I urge the courts to review the recent and tragic case of Kailia Posey and a defining embarrassing meme."

Haack, for her part, slammed Anstead's claims, saying that it's all "offensive and simply untrue." And while most of their back and forth happens in court, Haack can't help but shade him online, too.