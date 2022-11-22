Christina Haack Claims She Can't Show Her Son On Social Media Amid Custody Drama With Ant Anstead
The online throwdown between Christina Haack and ex-husband Ant Anstead continues.
The former couple, who share a son, Hudson London, parted ways in 2020 after two years of marriage, and have since been embroiled in a messy child custody battle. In September, Anstead accused Haack of exploiting their son by continuing to post him on social media and involving him in the filming of her reality show.
"The risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that 'set' is Christina's home) are innumerable and well documented," he noted in a court declaration, per documents obtained by Us Weekly. "Putting aside the obvious pressures of working within a TV production environment, children involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth." He likened his son's situation to that of Kailia Posey, the late TLC star who died by suicide in May. "One of my many fears of Hudson being forced to film reality TV is the possibility that public ridicule over seemingly benign content becomes insurmountably humiliating," he added. "I urge the courts to review the recent and tragic case of Kailia Posey and a defining embarrassing meme."
Haack, for her part, slammed Anstead's claims, saying that it's all "offensive and simply untrue." And while most of their back and forth happens in court, Haack can't help but shade him online, too.
Christina Haack insinuates that she's forbidden from posting pictures of her son online
It's been a hot minute since Christina Haack posted a picture of her son Hudson on her Instagram, and in one of her latest Instagram Stories, she seemed to hint that it's because she's not allowed to do so. During a trip to Tennessee, the "Flip or Flop" star shared photos of her kids, Taylor and Brayden, eating ice cream, noting that Hudson was also with them, but can't be photographed. "Hudson is here too but can't be 'here'" she wrote, along with a camera emoji.
It's an apparent jab against her ex-husband, Ant Anstead, although Haack previously told her followers that she would refrain from showing Hudson online. "I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me. Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information," she penned in an Instagram post in October. "Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself."
In what appeared to be a form of retaliation, Anstead posted a series of pictures of Hudson on his account a few days after Haack shared her announcement. And when called out by fans for his "unfair" behavior, he simply responded: "She can post as many [photos] as she likes x" (via People). Some drama these two have!