Toddlers And Tiaras Star Kailia Posey's Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed

Official word from the Whatcom County medical examiner revealed that a 16-year-old girl succumbed to asphyxia due to ligature hanging. The statement declines to name Kailia Posey "out of respect for the family." Later speaking to Page Six, the medical examiner doubled down on the importance of privacy on the matter, pointing out that any further details were "not of legitimate concern to the public."

As for what led to Posey's suicidal thoughts, an anonymous friend of the star told Page Six that they were aware she was "struggling," However, those close to her weren't aware of just how delicate her mental health had become. "We all did everything we could to encourage her and help," but ultimately, "we didn't know what was going on." Another one of Posey's friends, "America's Got Talent" alum Kadan Bart Rockett, shared a similar sentiment. "I cannot begin to comprehend WHY," he wrote via Instagram, before emphasizing the importance of seeking help.

In wake of the "Toddlers and Tiaras" star's tragic death, Posey's loved ones will need all the support they can get. However, they're also doing what they can to support others. Per TMZ, her family has established a fund in her name geared toward helping teenagers in crisis. "Thank you for honoring Kailia's short, beautiful life by helping other young people," its description reads. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Posey's loved ones — and to Posey, thank you for the light you brought into the world. Rest in peace.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.