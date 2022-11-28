Camila Mendes Gets Candid About Managing Her Anxiety Ahead Of The 'Riverdale' Series Finale

Camila Mendes first got her big break as Veronica Lodge on "Riverdale." The CW show, a gritty, modern take on Archie Comics, first premiered in 2017 and has since aired six seasons. Its seventh and final season will premiere in 2023, although it's yet to get a concrete release date, per The Hollywood Reporter. Over the years, Mendes, along with her "Riverdale" cast members, have dealt with a slew of mysterious, supernatural encounters and absolutely outlandish plotlines, including serial killer genes, maple-coated aliens, and organ-harvesting cults (via BuzzFeed).

Despite the sometimes questionable storylines, fans of the long-running series aren't pleased that it's ending. "It's actually kinda sad to think about Riverdale ending. Like the show is wild and insane but having been such a huge fan since the pilot, the knowledge that there will be a day when there will be no new episodes to look forward to...yeah that's kinda heartbreaking!" tweeted one fan. "Even though I knew it was coming, I'm still really sad 'Riverdale' is ending," another fan shared.

However, fans aren't the only ones who have had to come to terms with leaving the beloved show behind. Mendes is also having a hard time processing the end of "Riverdale."