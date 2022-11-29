Billie Eilish Gushes Over Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Amid Age Gap Controversy
Billie Eilish doesn't seem to be paying any mind to the critics questioning her new love interest, Jesse Rutherford.
The "Bad Guy" singer and The Neighbourhood frontman first sparked dating rumors in October after they were spotted sharing a meal at a restaurant in Los Angeles. It didn't take long for fans to note their age difference, considering that Rutherford is 31 years old, and Eilish hasn't even reached the drinking age. The two made their relationship Instagram official on Halloween and used the opportunity to laugh at their critics. Their costumes said it all: Eilish dressed as a toddler, while Rutherford donned an old man get-up.
While the couple has might light of their age difference, their fans have taken a decidedly harsher tone. "So we can assume that there isn't a single woman in her 30s on the planet, right? that's why he needed to go for someone 11 years younger? Disgusting," one fan tweeted. Others pointed out that Rutherford has known Eilish since she was a teenager and questioned his intentions. "Anyone who is 30+ dating people who are over a decade younger than them especially when they knew them when they were a minor are pretty weird," an Eilish enthusiast wrote, while another added, "People really are missing the point. It's not that they're dating in itself, it's that he's known this girl since she was 15." Despite all the push-back on her relationship, Eilish revealed that she's happier than ever — no pun intended — and thinks the world of her boyfriend.
Billie Eilish said boyfriend Jesse Rutherford is her inspiration
Billie Eilish is impressed by her ability to "pull" a hunk like Jesse Rutherford, who she says is the "hottest f***ing f***er alive."
Speaking with Vanity Fair, the seven-time Grammy award-winning singer dished on her relationship with Rutherford, and shrugged off her naysayers in the process. "I just am really inspired by this person, and, you know, he's inspired by me," she said of Rutherford. "It's really cool, and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it" While Eilish sounds smitten with her new romance, she confessed she couldn't quite wrap her head around the idea of dating someone she looked up to. "I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f**king f**ker alive, but pulled his a**! Are you kidding me?" she explained. "Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?"
Eilish didn't address the controversy surrounding the couple's age gap, but it probably didn't matter to her. Her brother Finneas O'Connell — who she considers her best friend — has been incredibly supportive of the two. "Listen, as long as she's happy," he told E! News last November 17, "I'm happy."