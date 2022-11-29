Billie Eilish Gushes Over Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Amid Age Gap Controversy

Billie Eilish doesn't seem to be paying any mind to the critics questioning her new love interest, Jesse Rutherford.

The "Bad Guy" singer and The Neighbourhood frontman first sparked dating rumors in October after they were spotted sharing a meal at a restaurant in Los Angeles. It didn't take long for fans to note their age difference, considering that Rutherford is 31 years old, and Eilish hasn't even reached the drinking age. The two made their relationship Instagram official on Halloween and used the opportunity to laugh at their critics. Their costumes said it all: Eilish dressed as a toddler, while Rutherford donned an old man get-up.

While the couple has might light of their age difference, their fans have taken a decidedly harsher tone. "So we can assume that there isn't a single woman in her 30s on the planet, right? that's why he needed to go for someone 11 years younger? Disgusting," one fan tweeted. Others pointed out that Rutherford has known Eilish since she was a teenager and questioned his intentions. "Anyone who is 30+ dating people who are over a decade younger than them especially when they knew them when they were a minor are pretty weird," an Eilish enthusiast wrote, while another added, "People really are missing the point. It's not that they're dating in itself, it's that he's known this girl since she was 15." Despite all the push-back on her relationship, Eilish revealed that she's happier than ever — no pun intended — and thinks the world of her boyfriend.