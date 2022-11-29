Justin Long Clues Fans In On His Private Relationship With Kate Bosworth
Justin Long has been in a couple high-profile relationships over the years. He and Amanda Seyfried dated for a about two years before amicably going their separate ways. "They both tried very hard to make it work because they each wanted to eventually have a family but ultimately they weren't compatible and decided to split up," a source told People at the time. The "Tusk" actor also dated Drew Barrymore. The two proved they are still friendly with each other when he was a guest on the "Drew Barrymore Show" in 2022.
All that being said, Long feels like he's finally found "the one" in Kate Bosworth. "I had gotten to a place where I was comfortable with myself," he said on the "Viall Files" podcast with Nick Viall. "I didn't know it at the time, but I was ready for the one." He then said that he believes the "Blue Crush" actor is that one he's been looking for.
Long and Bosworth reportedly met while filming for a project in spring 2021, per Us Weekly. But it wasn't until November 2021 — after the "Force of Nature" actor divorced Michael Polish — that they were spotted out and about by fans. In January 2022, a source confirmed the relationship, telling US Weekly, "They've been dating for a few months now." And despite both actors wanting to keep their love private, in November 2022, the "Alvin and the Chipmunks" actor gave an inside look on his connection with his girlfriend.
Justin Long calls Kate Bosworth by her full name
Justin Long is committed to keeping his relationship with Kate Bosworth as private as possible. "There's something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred," he said on the "Eventually Good Advice" podcast. "I've never experienced this. So it's something I want to protect and keep, you know?" He mentioned that he understands why people like to share the love they have with others, but he would rather keep things private.
However, in November 2022, the "He's Just Not That Into You" actor gave a rare glimpse into his relationship with Bosworth. On the "Today" show, he referred to his girlfriend as "Catherine." When Jenna Bush Hager asked why he called the "Along for the Ride" actor by her full name, Long replied, "Yeah, it's a little more personal."
The same month, the "Straw Dogs" actor also took to Instagram to show appreciation for her boyfriend, posting a small slideshow of her and Long cozying up to each other in the fall weather. "HAPPY THANKSGIVING," she captioned her post. "So grateful for your warmth and safety and that bright beautiful ever glow @justinlong ... you make life so much fun."