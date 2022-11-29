Justin Long Clues Fans In On His Private Relationship With Kate Bosworth

Justin Long has been in a couple high-profile relationships over the years. He and Amanda Seyfried dated for a about two years before amicably going their separate ways. "They both tried very hard to make it work because they each wanted to eventually have a family but ultimately they weren't compatible and decided to split up," a source told People at the time. The "Tusk" actor also dated Drew Barrymore. The two proved they are still friendly with each other when he was a guest on the "Drew Barrymore Show" in 2022.

All that being said, Long feels like he's finally found "the one" in Kate Bosworth. "I had gotten to a place where I was comfortable with myself," he said on the "Viall Files" podcast with Nick Viall. "I didn't know it at the time, but I was ready for the one." He then said that he believes the "Blue Crush" actor is that one he's been looking for.

Long and Bosworth reportedly met while filming for a project in spring 2021, per Us Weekly. But it wasn't until November 2021 — after the "Force of Nature" actor divorced Michael Polish — that they were spotted out and about by fans. In January 2022, a source confirmed the relationship, telling US Weekly, "They've been dating for a few months now." And despite both actors wanting to keep their love private, in November 2022, the "Alvin and the Chipmunks" actor gave an inside look on his connection with his girlfriend.