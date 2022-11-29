Chase Chrisley Relates To Touching Story About Loss After Parents' Prison Sentencing

Following his parents' public prison sentencing, Chase Chrisley has kept quiet about his family's fate online. Recently, however, he reposted a touching story about being grateful for the people in your life because "at any moment, they could unexpectedly be taken from you" (via Yahoo). The reposted excerpt concluded with a piece of advice, "Next time someone you love wants to go for a walk or watch a football game or play a board game or just put your phone down and give them your undivided attention, just do it."

This reposted story could, of course, be alluding to his parent's devastating prison sentencing that adds up to a total of 19 years behind bars, per CNN. However, it also may be hitting home for Chase after his younger brother, Grayson, was injured and hospitalized after a serious car accident, according to Entertainment Tonight. Thankfully, it appears that Grayson is doing better now as he has returned to social media to post a photo of himself working out and appears to be healthy, per Instagram.

The Chrisley family is undoubtedly going through a difficult time right now. After their sentencing, the couple's lawyer, Alex Little, told CBS News, "Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead." The status of their appeal is unknown at this time.