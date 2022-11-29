Chase Chrisley Relates To Touching Story About Loss After Parents' Prison Sentencing
Chase Chrisley has subtly broke his silence on social media after his parents, Todd and Julie, were recently sentenced to a total of 19 years in prison, per People. After being found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud, the couple will have to serve "85 percent of their sentence" due to being convicted under federal law. Although the family had hoped for lighter consequences, things evidently did not go as planned. A former federal prosecutor, Neama Rahmani, explained why their fate was so harsh. "The fact that they didn't accept any responsibility, even after they were convicted, is one of the reasons the judge hammered them, and they got such high sentences," Rahmani told People. "They didn't take any steps to mitigate what they had done."
Following their sentencing, their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, showed her support for her parents via Instagram story by posting a quote from a pastor, Kimberly Jones. The quote read, "Noah didn't stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him. Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking" (via Page Six). Savannah has also made it clear that her parents will be appealing their sentencing. Todd and Julie's son, Chase, on the other hand, has kept quiet on social media following his parent's sentencing until recently.
Chase Chrisley subtly shows support for his parents
Following his parents' public prison sentencing, Chase Chrisley has kept quiet about his family's fate online. Recently, however, he reposted a touching story about being grateful for the people in your life because "at any moment, they could unexpectedly be taken from you" (via Yahoo). The reposted excerpt concluded with a piece of advice, "Next time someone you love wants to go for a walk or watch a football game or play a board game or just put your phone down and give them your undivided attention, just do it."
This reposted story could, of course, be alluding to his parent's devastating prison sentencing that adds up to a total of 19 years behind bars, per CNN. However, it also may be hitting home for Chase after his younger brother, Grayson, was injured and hospitalized after a serious car accident, according to Entertainment Tonight. Thankfully, it appears that Grayson is doing better now as he has returned to social media to post a photo of himself working out and appears to be healthy, per Instagram.
The Chrisley family is undoubtedly going through a difficult time right now. After their sentencing, the couple's lawyer, Alex Little, told CBS News, "Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead." The status of their appeal is unknown at this time.