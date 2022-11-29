Patrick Mahomes Gives First Look At Newborn Son With Wife Brittany
It's been an exciting year for Patrick Mahomes and his family. Not only is the NFL star a husband now, but he's also officially a father-of-two. In March, Mahomes and his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews tied the knot at a lavish wedding in Hawaii after dating for more than a decade. "10 Years with my Boo!" the trainer wrote on Instagram as she shared photos from the ceremony. "Time to start over and start Celebrating our Marriage." Prior to getting married, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Sterling, back in February 2021.
It's only been a year since the quarterback and his wife became first-time parents, and they are so ready to do it all over again. Just two months after they said "I do," the pair announced on Instagram that they were expecting another bundle of joy. "Round 2," Matthews captioned the family photo. Sterling was pictured alongside her mom and dad as she held up a sign that read "Big Sister Duties Coming Soon." In June, Matthews shared photos from her gender reveal and confirmed she was having a son. "Baby boy is already so loved," she wrote.
Mahomes and his wife have been keeping fans updated throughout this pregnancy, and now they have another major announcement — their future football star has arrived.
Patrick Mahomes gifted his son a custom-made diamond chain
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have already given fans a first look at their newborn son. While most celebrities typically wait a few weeks or even months to reveal the baby's name and first time photos, the newlyweds wasted no time in sharing all the details. The football player and his wife posted a joint Instagram photo of their son dressed in a brown onesie as he laid on a custom Mahomes blanket. "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III, 11/28/22 7lbs 8oz," the pair captioned the adorable picture.
Although they chose not to show the baby's face, they did however make sure to include their son's iced-out diamond chain. While Bronze is only a day old, he already has a custom-made necklace waiting for him. Prior to finding out he was having a son, Mahomes was anxiously hoping for a boy. "I'm extremely excited. The gender reveal is coming up soon," he said during a press conference (via Essentially Sports). "Hopefully, we get a boy, but I'll love him or her either way. It's going to be awesome."
Mahomes also shared with reporters his predictions on what the baby's personality could turn out to be. "Sterling is such an athlete already. She's so cool; she's so calm that I just know, girl or boy, it's going to be the wildest child ever," he added.