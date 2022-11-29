Who Is Pro Golfer Collin Morikawa's Wife, Katherine Zhu?

Colin Morikawa is one of golf's most prolific athletes. According to PGA Tour Media Guide, Morikawa has won five PGA tour titles over his career. He also received a lifetime membership to the European tour — a special honor that only four other American golfers hold, per Golf Channel. Industry accolades aside, Morikawa has also won $23 million in prize money across various tournaments and events (via Golf Digest) and boasts a net worth of $7 million.

Personally, Morikawa has much to celebrate. Over the weekend, the golf star married Katherine Zhu, who he first started dating in 2017 (via Your Tango). Prior to their wedding, which took place about a year to the date after they announced their engagement, Morikawa credited his 2020 PGA win to Zhu, per Golf Digest. "I am very lucky to have [Katherine]," shared Morikawa. "Kat has been by my side through it all. She would hate me if I didn't say this, but I didn't start winning in college until she showed up in my life, so thanks Kat."

Zhu feels the same about Morikawa. "Happy birthday to my forever partner and best friend to my favorite human, i love you so much and i can't believe we're on our fifth year together. here's to the many more years and adventures to come," wrote Zhu on Instagram, alongside a sweet snap of her and Morikawa.

Now that Zhu and Morikawa are married, there will be a bigger spotlight on Zhu, who's lived a rather interesting life.