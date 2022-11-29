Who Is Pro Golfer Collin Morikawa's Wife, Katherine Zhu?
Colin Morikawa is one of golf's most prolific athletes. According to PGA Tour Media Guide, Morikawa has won five PGA tour titles over his career. He also received a lifetime membership to the European tour — a special honor that only four other American golfers hold, per Golf Channel. Industry accolades aside, Morikawa has also won $23 million in prize money across various tournaments and events (via Golf Digest) and boasts a net worth of $7 million.
Personally, Morikawa has much to celebrate. Over the weekend, the golf star married Katherine Zhu, who he first started dating in 2017 (via Your Tango). Prior to their wedding, which took place about a year to the date after they announced their engagement, Morikawa credited his 2020 PGA win to Zhu, per Golf Digest. "I am very lucky to have [Katherine]," shared Morikawa. "Kat has been by my side through it all. She would hate me if I didn't say this, but I didn't start winning in college until she showed up in my life, so thanks Kat."
Zhu feels the same about Morikawa. "Happy birthday to my forever partner and best friend to my favorite human, i love you so much and i can't believe we're on our fifth year together. here's to the many more years and adventures to come," wrote Zhu on Instagram, alongside a sweet snap of her and Morikawa.
Now that Zhu and Morikawa are married, there will be a bigger spotlight on Zhu, who's lived a rather interesting life.
Katerhrine Whu also golfs
When you see Pepperdine University alum Katherine Zhu on a golf course, she's not just there to show Collin Morikawa moral support. Zhu, herself, is also a talented golfer. According to Pepperdine University's website, Zhu played on the golf team from 2014 through 2018. During her time on the team, Zhu boasted an average score of 76.54 and racked up various awards. "Golf is such a big part of my life," share Zhu with The Sun. "It's taught me to be strong when things aren't going well. It's taught me to respect others around me." She added, "Most importantly, golf has created opportunities that have made lifelong memories that I'll cherish forever. I'm so grateful for this amazing game."
According to the New York Post, Zhu once aspired to compete in the LPGA but has since found solace in supporting Morikawa. However, her personal golf knowledge makes her position a bit complicated. "I do get nervous because I play golf, so I know when something is about to get tricky. I know his strong suits and weaknesses. Sometimes his parents will ask me, 'Is that a hard shot'?," she said to the Post. However, Zhu and Morikawa know how to keep things fun and carefree. During a video they shot for the PGA, which Zhu reposted to her Instagram, the couple laughs as they joke about being competitive. "We're never letting each other win," said Morikawa, adding, "I think she beats me probably on 70 % of our chipping competitions."
Katherine Zhu had a wedding in the Bahamas
Collin Morikawa and Katherine Zhu have been pretty private about their relationship, aside from their super cute social media snapshots. And their wedding day was no different. According to Si, Morikawa and Zhu wed in a small ceremony in the Bahamas on November 26, 2022, per Zhu's Instagram. In the sweet wedding photo, the couple can be seen sharing a kiss as their dog sits in the train of Zhu's wedding dress. The publication notes that Morikawa is gearing up to play in the Hero World Challenge, which could have influenced their choice of wedding destination.
Morikawa also posted about their big day, posting a photo of him and Zhu walking down the aisle holding hands. Zhu also posted an Instagram story thanking her three maids or honors for their friendship. Roughly one month before the wedding, Zhu gave fans a sneak peek of her bachelorette weekend. In the Instagram photo, Zhu can be seen lounging around in a swimsuit, adorned with a "Bride to Be" sash.