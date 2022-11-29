Emily Ratajkowski Gets Honest About The Emotional Reason Behind Her Weight Loss

Emily Ratajkowski has been going through a lot of life changes recently, including filing for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in September following cheating allegations after four years of marriage, per TMZ. The model has been readjusting to life as a single mother but also appears to be on the hunt to find a new romantic partner. It was reported that Ratajkowski was casually dating Brad Pitt in October, however, a source told Entertainment Tonight that they were "very casual" and just "hanging out" at the time. Their connection proved to be short-lived when the model was spotted kissing Manhattan DJ, Orazio Rispo, in New York City that same month, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

Despite exploring new connections, Ratajkowski has been open about the difficulties she has faced surrounding her marriage ending. On the topic of her separation from Bear-McClard, she told Harper's Bazaar, "I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different." The model did not go into detail about what truly went wrong with Bear-McClard out of respect for her son, Sylvester, whom she shares with her ex-husband. Recently, however, Ratajkowski revealed the harsh way her divorce may have taken a serious toll on her body.