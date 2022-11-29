Emily Ratajkowski Gets Honest About The Emotional Reason Behind Her Weight Loss
Emily Ratajkowski has been going through a lot of life changes recently, including filing for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in September following cheating allegations after four years of marriage, per TMZ. The model has been readjusting to life as a single mother but also appears to be on the hunt to find a new romantic partner. It was reported that Ratajkowski was casually dating Brad Pitt in October, however, a source told Entertainment Tonight that they were "very casual" and just "hanging out" at the time. Their connection proved to be short-lived when the model was spotted kissing Manhattan DJ, Orazio Rispo, in New York City that same month, according to photos obtained by Page Six.
Despite exploring new connections, Ratajkowski has been open about the difficulties she has faced surrounding her marriage ending. On the topic of her separation from Bear-McClard, she told Harper's Bazaar, "I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different." The model did not go into detail about what truly went wrong with Bear-McClard out of respect for her son, Sylvester, whom she shares with her ex-husband. Recently, however, Ratajkowski revealed the harsh way her divorce may have taken a serious toll on her body.
Emily Ratajkowski gets candid about her weight loss
During the latest episode of her "High Low" podcast with guest Mia Khalifa, Emily Ratajkowski opened up about her recent weight loss. "I think trauma lives in the body. That's been my experience," the model explained (via Page Six). "When I'm really unwell, I lose so much weight. I was down to 100 pounds recently and it was really, really scary." Ratajkowski revealed that she has "gained weight" since that point in time and knows that she's on the road to happiness as a result. Although she did not blame her previous lack of happiness or weight loss on her divorce, it's safe to assume that it played a major role in her well-being.
Recently, Ratajkowski has been romantically linked to comedian Pete Davidson. The pair was spotted sitting together courtside at a New York Knicks game on November 27, per Us Weekly. A source recently told Us Weekly that the pair's romance is still in the "early stages, but both really like each other." The insider added, "Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is." Another source told Entertainment Tonight, "Emily has been seeing Pete and thinks he is super charismatic, funny, and a good rebound. It is casual between them." They added, "Things are going well for her." While things are reportedly just casual between the duo, Davidson seems to be exactly what the model might need in a partner right now.