Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Make First Public Appearance Since Sparking Dating Rumors
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have seemingly confirmed that they are an item.
The comedian and the model had both recently gotten out of relationships — Davidson from a short-lived fling with Kim Kardashian and Ratajkowski from a four-year marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClark — sparked dating rumors in November 2022. According to E! News, the two have been friends for years but recently reconnected and have been spending time together. "Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up," an insider shared with the outlet. "Emily thinks Pete is a lot of fun to hang out with." While the two have yet to confirm their romance, the "Gone Girl" star reportedly finds Davidson "charming," and the two have "flirtatious chemistry right now."
Ratajkowksi split from Bear-McClark earlier this year and has since been linked to a few famous faces, including DJ Orazio Rispo and Brad Pitt. A separate source told E! News that the actor is enjoying her "single girl era" and "wants to see whats out there," but noted that the actor is "not exclusively dating anyone and is having fun." However, Davidson and Ratajkowski were recently spotted together at a Knicks game — their first outing since sparking dating rumors.
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski got cozy at a basketball game
In the words of Gen Z, Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski just hard-launched their relationship.
The "King of Staten Island" star and Ratajkowski were spotted courtside at Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Nicks — Davidson's favorite team — take on the Memphis Grizzlies. The Knicks took to Instagram to share a few shots of the supposed lovers, captioning the moment: "Pete & @emrata at The Garden." In one of the snaps, Ratajkowski shoots the comedian an affectionate glance while he grins from ear to ear. It looks like the couple didn't care for the attention, as they dipped out during the first half, but that didn't stop the fans from having a field day. "Pete shooting 100% from the 3 point line... this team could take some pointers from him," a fan quipped in the comments. "Bro got the highest FG% at MSG rn," joked another.
For what it's worth, Ratajkowski began fawning over Davidson long before her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClark came to an end. During a November 2021 appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," the actor gushed over her comedian pal. "He seems super charming, he's vulnerable, he's lovely, his fingernail polish is awesome," she said of Davidson's ability to score dates with A-list women. "Like, he looks good, he's great... [He's got a] good relationship with his mother, we love it! It's hard to find him."