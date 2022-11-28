Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Make First Public Appearance Since Sparking Dating Rumors

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have seemingly confirmed that they are an item.

The comedian and the model had both recently gotten out of relationships — Davidson from a short-lived fling with Kim Kardashian and Ratajkowski from a four-year marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClark — sparked dating rumors in November 2022. According to E! News, the two have been friends for years but recently reconnected and have been spending time together. "Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up," an insider shared with the outlet. "Emily thinks Pete is a lot of fun to hang out with." While the two have yet to confirm their romance, the "Gone Girl" star reportedly finds Davidson "charming," and the two have "flirtatious chemistry right now."

Ratajkowksi split from Bear-McClark earlier this year and has since been linked to a few famous faces, including DJ Orazio Rispo and Brad Pitt. A separate source told E! News that the actor is enjoying her "single girl era" and "wants to see whats out there," but noted that the actor is "not exclusively dating anyone and is having fun." However, Davidson and Ratajkowski were recently spotted together at a Knicks game — their first outing since sparking dating rumors.