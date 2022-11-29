Where Bethenny Frankel Stands With Andy Cohen After He Dissed Her New Podcast
On November 4, Bethenny Frankel announced that she was going back to her "The Real Housewives of New York City" roots with her new podcast, "ReWives," via her Instagram. "I'm going back to housewives.....on my terms...and I'm going to MENTION IT ALL! ... This is REWIVES – a new podcast on @iheartradio where I talk to a successful, iconic, intelligent media or entertainment personality and break down intimate details, and behind the scenes stories of epic and iconic housewives episodes," she told fans.
Since her announcement, Frankel has received backlash from her former fellow housewives. "I think she's trying to grab the fame of 'Housewives' to keep her storyline going. She's thrown 'Housewives' under the bus a million times. I remember at one point she wouldn't even say the word 'Housewives,'" Luann de Lesseps griped on "Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino." When a fan asked Frankel's former castmate and BFF Carole Radziwill her thoughts on the podcast, she replied via tweet, "Oh lordy...how original. But she did build her brand by trashing&mocking women specifically the HWs & Betheny always returns to what she does best."
Producer Andy Cohen expressed surprise at Frankel's new podcast. "She's been trashing the show for the last three years. So I was like, 'She's been talking about that it's toxic' ... and now she's doing a 'Housewives' recap podcast," he shared on Radio Andy. Following Cohen's statement, Frankel opened up about how she felt about her friend's dig.
Bethenny Frankel thinks Andy Cohen is annoyed about her podcast
Bethenny Frankel made an appearance on "Today" and was asked about Andy Cohen's recent comments regarding her new podcast. "We totally are pals and we take beach walks and most of what we talk about on those walks is the Housewives," Frankel revealed. She told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she had texted Cohen about "ReWives" and he had replied, "Oh fun, glad to see you embracing the Housewives."
Frankel acknowledged Cohen's comment about being "shocked" at the news but stated, "But there's no conflict. We're both in this business and we're also friends ... I don't think he cares personally. He's probably a little annoyed ... It's a great idea and it's exploded and the numbers are insane. So I'm sure he and some housewives are a little irritated." When asked if she had spoken to Cohen recently, Frankel replied, "I haven't talked to him since. He told the press but didn't text me." However, she coyly joked that they would talk about it on her podcast first so that she could get all the ratings.
Since Frankel's departure from "RHONY" after Season 11, she and Cohen have remained tight and even hang out together in the Hamptons, per E! News. It's probably safe to say that Cohen's irritation over her podcast will subside and they may soon be bickering over whose talk show ratings are higher.