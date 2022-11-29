Where Bethenny Frankel Stands With Andy Cohen After He Dissed Her New Podcast

On November 4, Bethenny Frankel announced that she was going back to her "The Real Housewives of New York City" roots with her new podcast, "ReWives," via her Instagram. "I'm going back to housewives.....on my terms...and I'm going to MENTION IT ALL! ... This is REWIVES – a new podcast on @iheartradio where I talk to a successful, iconic, intelligent media or entertainment personality and break down intimate details, and behind the scenes stories of epic and iconic housewives episodes," she told fans.

Since her announcement, Frankel has received backlash from her former fellow housewives. "I think she's trying to grab the fame of 'Housewives' to keep her storyline going. She's thrown 'Housewives' under the bus a million times. I remember at one point she wouldn't even say the word 'Housewives,'" Luann de Lesseps griped on "Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino." When a fan asked Frankel's former castmate and BFF Carole Radziwill her thoughts on the podcast, she replied via tweet, "Oh lordy...how original. But she did build her brand by trashing&mocking women specifically the HWs & Betheny always returns to what she does best."

Producer Andy Cohen expressed surprise at Frankel's new podcast. "She's been trashing the show for the last three years. So I was like, 'She's been talking about that it's toxic' ... and now she's doing a 'Housewives' recap podcast," he shared on Radio Andy. Following Cohen's statement, Frankel opened up about how she felt about her friend's dig.