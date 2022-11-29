Inside Queer Eye Star Karamo Brown's Relationship With Carlos Medel

"Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown started dating his current boyfriend, Carlos Medel, after calling it quits with his former fiancé, Ian Jordan, back in 2020 (per People). Jordan and Brown got engaged in 2018 but ended their engagement/relationship during the pandemic. The former couple vowed to stay friends, though they seemed to have grown apart toward the end of their relationship and decided to move on romantically. Some time after Brown and Jordan broke up, the "Queer Eye" star "accidentally" liked one of Medel's photos on Instagram, which caused the art director to reach out, and this rest seems to be history.

As Brown revealed in an interview discussing Medel, "So he shoots the make-up for Kylie Cosmetics, all these big brands. I saw his [work] and it was like, these are some beautiful shots and I accidentally clicked a photo. He saw it and said, 'thank you for liking my work' and that's how we met" (via Yahoo! Life). The new pair seemed to be very happy together after going public with their relationship. Recently, they attended the Emmys in September, per Instagram, and Brown dedicated a whole social media post in celebration of Medel's 33rd birthday on November 1.

And while the couple appears to be in a great place now, Brown is making it clear that every relationship has its own set of unique challenges.