How Karamo Brown Really Felt About Filming Queer Eye In Texas

After a somewhat tumultuous hiatus after Season 5 of Netflix's "Queer Eye" due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, it looks like Fab Five members Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, and Karamo Brown have finally wrapped their Season 6 shoot, set in none other than Texas. Fans of the show, which is known for its focus on mental health, self-acceptance, and communication, are anticipating the day when the latest season drops in their feeds. But it seems the experience of filming in Texas was a struggle for at least one of the show's standout stars.

As People reported on June 9, "Queer Eye" culture expert Karamo spoke exclusively with the magazine in an appearance on the publication's podcast "People Every Day." Throughout the interview, the 40-year-old media personality, activist, and former social worker disclosed that the lengthy shoot in Texas, which was at first postponed due to COVID-19, proved to be a lot more difficult than he had first anticipated. Though Karamo clarified that he had found the shoot a necessary one due to "the political climate in the state," as People put it, it didn't make the task at hand any easier.

So, why does Karamo Brown consider the time "Queer Eye" filmed in Texas a difficult, albeit closed, chapter in his life? Read on below to find out more.