The Tragic Death Of Country Singer Jake Flint
Country singer Jake Flint died mere hours after he tied the knot with his wife Brenda Flint. He was only 37 years old.
News of Flint's death was confirmed by his publicist, Clif Doyal, who shared the details with The Oklahoman. Doyal revealed that the "Fireline" singer died in his sleep hours after his wedding on November 26, 2022. "He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy. As you can see from the outpouring on social media, he was loved by everybody," Doyal told the outlet. "I think a lot of it was just that he was a people person, and he had an amazing sense of humor.
Meanwhile, his widow, Brenda, opened up about the tragic loss via a Facebook post, displaying feelings of disbelief. "We should be going through wedding photos but instead, I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in. People aren't meant to feel this much pain," she wrote. "My heart is gone, and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here."
Fans and friends in the industry offer tribute to Jake Flint
Fans couldn't help but express anguish over how Jake Flint died so young. No cause of death has been revealed just yet, but many can't believe that he died so suddenly. "R.I.P. Jake Flint. Unbelievably sad news. Jake was a beloved Green Country musician gone way too soon," one fan tweeted. "RIP Jake Flint. Just recently discovered his music and was an up-and-coming artist Red Dirt music, 37 years old is way too young!!" tweeted another.
One-man band Mike Hosty, who attended and performed at Flint's wedding, noted how great of a friend he was. "He was a singer-songwriter, through and through, and just a big personality, a big heart, and (he'd) bend over backward to do anything for you," he told The Oklahoman. "When any musician asks you to play at their wedding, it's one of those most important days ... and it's always an honor." Flint's fellow Oklahoma musicians also made sure to honor him on their respective social media accounts. "If there's a heaven and they let me in, I know it'll be because you went to bat for me, Jake. I love you," Blake Lankford wrote on Facebook. "The world has a dimmer sparkle without you in it pilgrim! I love you, Jake, and my heart breaks for those you left behind," Buffalo Rogers wrote on Facebook.
Flint's former manager, Brenda Cline, also had nothing but praises for the late singer. "He was a great lyricist, he had a distinctive voice," she told The Oklahoman. "... and I think he'd just want his music to be heard and his legacy to be remembered that way. And I think it will be."