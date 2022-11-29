The Tragic Death Of Country Singer Jake Flint

Country singer Jake Flint died mere hours after he tied the knot with his wife Brenda Flint. He was only 37 years old.

News of Flint's death was confirmed by his publicist, Clif Doyal, who shared the details with The Oklahoman. Doyal revealed that the "Fireline" singer died in his sleep hours after his wedding on November 26, 2022. "He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy. As you can see from the outpouring on social media, he was loved by everybody," Doyal told the outlet. "I think a lot of it was just that he was a people person, and he had an amazing sense of humor.

Meanwhile, his widow, Brenda, opened up about the tragic loss via a Facebook post, displaying feelings of disbelief. "We should be going through wedding photos but instead, I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in. People aren't meant to feel this much pain," she wrote. "My heart is gone, and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here."