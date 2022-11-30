Miley Cyrus Reportedly Has Big Opinions About Mom Tish Cyrus' New Flame
Miley Cyrus apparently has some thoughts on her mom Tish Cyrus' new romance. As you may remember, Tish filed from divorce from Miley's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, in April 2021 after the two called off at least two divorces before that. This filing seemed to be the one to stick, though, as TMZ reported Tish claimed in court documents that she and the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer hadn't lived in the same house as one another for around two years.
Both then moved on from their marriage, which lasted around 28 years. Billy Ray confirmed to People in November that he'd popped the question to Firerose, while, that same month, Tish confirmed via social media that she's been dating actor Dominic Purcell – who you may recognize from "Prison Break." Miley's mom confirmed the news via Instagram Stories, sharing a snap that showed the two with their arms around one another (via People). She tagged her new love on the image and used a red heart emoji. Tish then appeared to allude to her new romance with a quote posted to her Story, as she wrote, "Sometimes that's hard to believe but it is so TRUE," alongside the quote, "In God's perfect timing, everything will turn out right!"
But does Miley agree with that sentiment?
Miley Cyrus is reportedly on Team Tish
Miley Cyrus proved she really is her "Mother's Daughter," as she reportedly couldn't be happier for Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell. A source opened up about how Miley apparently feels about her mom's new romance to Hollywood Life, sharing, "Miley hasn't seen her mom this happy in a while and she couldn't be more thrilled for her," adding, "[She] thinks Dominic is kind and respectful and has many of the qualities her mom needs in a partner." The insider continued that Miley thinks Tish and Dominic make a cute couple and she's fully supportive. "As long as Tish is happy, then Miley is all for it," they said.
That makes quite the change from the way the "Wreckingball" singer supposedly feels about her dad's second shot at love. A source also dished on how Miley feels about Billy Ray and Firerose's engagement — and she's apparently not happy. "Miley was already shocked and appalled that Billy Ray and Firerose were hooking up, so now that he's stuck a ring on this gal's finger, it's a step beyond and a real kick in the teeth," an insider claimed to Radar Online. They added Firerose's age is apparently an issue for the singer (she's only four years older than Miley!) and Miley's firmly on Team Tish. "Miley's very protective of her mom, and the consensus is that their dad's being a jack — and throwing his life and money away on this girl," they claimed.