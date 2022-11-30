Miley Cyrus Reportedly Has Big Opinions About Mom Tish Cyrus' New Flame

Miley Cyrus apparently has some thoughts on her mom Tish Cyrus' new romance. As you may remember, Tish filed from divorce from Miley's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, in April 2021 after the two called off at least two divorces before that. This filing seemed to be the one to stick, though, as TMZ reported Tish claimed in court documents that she and the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer hadn't lived in the same house as one another for around two years.

Both then moved on from their marriage, which lasted around 28 years. Billy Ray confirmed to People in November that he'd popped the question to Firerose, while, that same month, Tish confirmed via social media that she's been dating actor Dominic Purcell – who you may recognize from "Prison Break." Miley's mom confirmed the news via Instagram Stories, sharing a snap that showed the two with their arms around one another (via People). She tagged her new love on the image and used a red heart emoji. Tish then appeared to allude to her new romance with a quote posted to her Story, as she wrote, "Sometimes that's hard to believe but it is so TRUE," alongside the quote, "In God's perfect timing, everything will turn out right!"

But does Miley agree with that sentiment?