Christina Hall And Tarek El Moussa Put Up A United Front For One Final Project
Exes Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa are back together on your screens for one final time. The HGTV stars tied the knot in May 2009 before they were bona fide reality stars (via People). In 2013, they began starring together on "Flip or Flop," a hit TV show where they flip properties and sell them for a profit. However, three years down the line, they decided to part ways following a reported altercation that ended up in police intervention.
"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," they said in a statement at the time (via Us Weekly). They noted that they planned to "separate while [they] reevaluate[d] the future of [their] marriage before adding, "We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together."
And continue to work together they did, proceeding to film "Flip or Flop" as a pair. In 2017, Hall told "Good Morning America" that they had managed to remain on friendly terms despite rumors that there was bad blood between them. "There's a lot of false stories and a lot of hype, but in the end we're just normal, nice people who just want to be the best parents and coworkers that we can be," she said (via ABC News). Now, nearly a decade since "Flip or Flop" first hit the airwaves, they are doing their last hurrah on the show.
Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa join forces for a special Flip or Flop episode
Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa are showing off their flipping skill for the last time.
The exes-turned-colleagues agreed to film a special episode of "Flip or Flop" that will air on December 1, 2022, in which they tackled one of their "longest and most expensive projects," per a clip obtained by People. The duo also reminisced about their years-long experience working on projects and the lessons they've learned. "It's been a trial by fire, and we've learned a ton over the years," El Moussa mused. "We're going bigger than ever with this last house and along the way, we're going to be sharing some of our favorite memories."
In March 2022, after ten seasons on the show, the former couple decided to end their professional partnership, as they felt that it had run its course. "Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They're co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that," a source told People. "The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter." When they ended the show at the time, El Moussa sent well wishes to Hall. "A special thank you to @christinahaack for taking this journey with me," he wrote on Instagram. "I think we did a pretty good job and I'm excited for what the future holds for both us and wish her nothing but the best! "