Christina Hall And Tarek El Moussa Put Up A United Front For One Final Project

Exes Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa are back together on your screens for one final time. The HGTV stars tied the knot in May 2009 before they were bona fide reality stars (via People). In 2013, they began starring together on "Flip or Flop," a hit TV show where they flip properties and sell them for a profit. However, three years down the line, they decided to part ways following a reported altercation that ended up in police intervention.

"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," they said in a statement at the time (via Us Weekly). They noted that they planned to "separate while [they] reevaluate[d] the future of [their] marriage before adding, "We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together."

And continue to work together they did, proceeding to film "Flip or Flop" as a pair. In 2017, Hall told "Good Morning America" that they had managed to remain on friendly terms despite rumors that there was bad blood between them. "There's a lot of false stories and a lot of hype, but in the end we're just normal, nice people who just want to be the best parents and coworkers that we can be," she said (via ABC News). Now, nearly a decade since "Flip or Flop" first hit the airwaves, they are doing their last hurrah on the show.