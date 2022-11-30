Twitter Is Convinced Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Engaged
When Tom Holland won the role of Spider-Man, he couldn't have known just how much his own life would begin to mirror that of the superhero. But instead of trying to hide his superhuman ability to stick to walls, he became the bearer of a secret few men would be capable of keeping: Holland was dating Zendaya.
Unfortunately for Holland, he has something else in common with your friendly neighborhood superhero. As a celebrity, he attracts the attention of photogs hoping to score a big paycheck, and one paparazzo hit the jackpot in July 2021 when they discovered Holland's secret. They snapped photos of the actor kissing Zendaya inside a car, and Page Six published the pics.
Once they were outed against their will, the couple took their romance public. One sweet example was the black-and-white photo of herself and Holland that Zendaya shared on Instagram in June 2022. "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest," she wrote in the caption. But with going public comes great responsibility — for accidentally sparking engagement rumors. Zendaya learned this the hard way when her accessory choice, a ring with a massive yellow diamond, had fans convinced that Holland had popped the question in 2021, per Elle. But Zendaya previously told British Vogue that she'd purchased the bling as a treat for herself. Now, fans' bridey sense is tingling yet again, and it seems that a stone isn't to blame this time around.
Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly ready to settle down
On November 29, the Pop Hive Twitter account helped spread a viral rumor that Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged. There was zero evidence offered to back up the claim, but it came days after Us Weekly spoke to an unnamed source about the status of the co-stars' relationship. "They're both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together," the insider said. Holland previously confirmed that he had playing house on his mind in December 2021 when he told People, "I want to take a break and focus on starting a family ... I can't wait to be a dad." But he doesn't have to put a ring on it to make this dream come true.
Holland previously told GQ that he values his privacy when it comes to his relationship with Zendaya, and some fans think that the couple would keep their lips sealed for as long as possible if they were actually engaged. One tweet about the latest rumor said, "Not that I believe this. But Tom and Zendaya are the type to get engaged, married, and not acknowledge anything until their 5 year anniversary." Other fans had fun imagining how the couple's life might change if they ever do tie the knot. One prediction read, "When Zendaya and tom holland get married he's gonna take her last name and become just Tom."