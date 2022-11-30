Twitter Is Convinced Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Engaged

When Tom Holland won the role of Spider-Man, he couldn't have known just how much his own life would begin to mirror that of the superhero. But instead of trying to hide his superhuman ability to stick to walls, he became the bearer of a secret few men would be capable of keeping: Holland was dating Zendaya.

Unfortunately for Holland, he has something else in common with your friendly neighborhood superhero. As a celebrity, he attracts the attention of photogs hoping to score a big paycheck, and one paparazzo hit the jackpot in July 2021 when they discovered Holland's secret. They snapped photos of the actor kissing Zendaya inside a car, and Page Six published the pics.

Once they were outed against their will, the couple took their romance public. One sweet example was the black-and-white photo of herself and Holland that Zendaya shared on Instagram in June 2022. "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest," she wrote in the caption. But with going public comes great responsibility — for accidentally sparking engagement rumors. Zendaya learned this the hard way when her accessory choice, a ring with a massive yellow diamond, had fans convinced that Holland had popped the question in 2021, per Elle. But Zendaya previously told British Vogue that she'd purchased the bling as a treat for herself. Now, fans' bridey sense is tingling yet again, and it seems that a stone isn't to blame this time around.