Khloé Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Called Out For Protecting Their Sons' Privacy Over Daughters

The Kardashian-Jenner family is ever-growing. In Season 4 of the recently ended "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kourtney Kardashian was the first of the sisters to give birth. Kourtney had Mason in 2009 and later welcomed Penelope and Reign. Kim Kardashian was next welcoming North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago. Then Kylie Jenner had Stormi, and Khloe Kardashian had True. Brother Rob Kardashian also had a daughter, Dream, with Black Chyna.

In true Kardashian form, the family has capitalized on their kids. The younger generation frequently appears on their Instagrams and TikToks — Kim even has one with North separately. They also appear in ads for each parent's branding. For example, Rob recently enlisted Dream to appear in an ad for an Amazon gaming system. Of course, because it's the Kardashians, nothing they do comes without criticism. The family has been critiqued for commercializing their kids and promoting them so heavily on social media. They've been accused of everything from over-filtering to photoshopping the kids photos.

Interestingly enough, most of the criticism the sisters receive is in regard to their daughters. Fans claim they edit them, sexualize, and carelessly post them with no thought for their privacy. However, fans have also noticed that the same can't be said regarding their sons. Now that Kylie and Khloe have recently welcomed boys — whom they have protected so fiercely their names aren't even known — fans have had enough. Fans are calling out the Kardashians' parenting for this glaring double standard.