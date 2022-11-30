Khloé Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Called Out For Protecting Their Sons' Privacy Over Daughters
The Kardashian-Jenner family is ever-growing. In Season 4 of the recently ended "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kourtney Kardashian was the first of the sisters to give birth. Kourtney had Mason in 2009 and later welcomed Penelope and Reign. Kim Kardashian was next welcoming North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago. Then Kylie Jenner had Stormi, and Khloe Kardashian had True. Brother Rob Kardashian also had a daughter, Dream, with Black Chyna.
In true Kardashian form, the family has capitalized on their kids. The younger generation frequently appears on their Instagrams and TikToks — Kim even has one with North separately. They also appear in ads for each parent's branding. For example, Rob recently enlisted Dream to appear in an ad for an Amazon gaming system. Of course, because it's the Kardashians, nothing they do comes without criticism. The family has been critiqued for commercializing their kids and promoting them so heavily on social media. They've been accused of everything from over-filtering to photoshopping the kids photos.
Interestingly enough, most of the criticism the sisters receive is in regard to their daughters. Fans claim they edit them, sexualize, and carelessly post them with no thought for their privacy. However, fans have also noticed that the same can't be said regarding their sons. Now that Kylie and Khloe have recently welcomed boys — whom they have protected so fiercely their names aren't even known — fans have had enough. Fans are calling out the Kardashians' parenting for this glaring double standard.
Fans are fed up with the Kardashians commercializing their daughters
Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, in February 2022. Her elder sister, Khloe Kardashian, welcomed a boy via surrogate a few months later. Neither of the reality stars have shared the name or a full picture of their respective child. Instead, fans have just gotten sporadic glimpses of a foot or a hand and a caption reading something like "baby brother." Well, the fans are sick of it, especially as the Kardashian-Jenner clan post and share their daughters non-stop.
"Kylie jenner and khloe kardashian protecting their baby boys' names and faces but posting true and stormi constantly is absolutely crazy to me," wrote one follower who took her frustrations to Twitter. "You would think it would be the other way around. They should be protecting their girls," replied another user. The discourse continued on Reddit, with one user suggesting that we see much more of the Kar-Jenner girls than their brothers because girls are "more beneficial" to the family brand. "They're trying to slowly make their daughters into the next generation of influencers," they wrote. "Kylie can't use her son unlike Stormi to promote her cosmetics or clothes."
That may be true, but it may also be the case that Kylie and Khloe are simply enjoying motherhood and are not eager to share that with the public. "We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young," Khloe said of raising her son in a 2022 interview with Elle. "It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."