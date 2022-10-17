Khloé Kardashian Drops Clue About Whether She's Named Her New Baby With Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is dropping hints about whether she has named her second child, which she recently welcomed with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, via surrogate. The arrival of the couple's new baby did not come without controversy, as Kardashian reportedly found out about Thompson's alleged affair with Maralee Nichols a month after they began the surrogacy process. "I was definitely very angry and I think feeling bamboozled," the Good American founder explained on an episode of "The Kardashians." "All I know is I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date. In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born."

Their child was born in August, but Kardashian has made it very clear that her relationship with the NBA star is officially over. "People do make mistakes and, you know, he's still a good person," Kardashian said during an appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast (via People). "He's not a good partner with me."

Of course, Kardashian documented her son's birth for inclusion on "The Kardashians," but the reality star has otherwise remained mum about her new bundle of joy.