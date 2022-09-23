Fans Theorize Unexpected Family Member Leaked The Name Of Kylie Jenner's Son

Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child — a boy — back in February. While she's been keeping his name (and face, for that matter) a secret, fans think they may have finally figured out the truth.

While Jenner and partner Travis Scott initially revealed their son's name was "Wolf," the Kylie Cosmetics founder changed her mind about that name. "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore," she shared in a post on Instagram. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere." Jenner later revealed on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" that her son's name was legally still Wolf, but that's not what she and the rest of her family called him. She at least let the public know that the boy wasn't named after an animal.

With fans already wondering what this mysterious son's name really is, a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family may have unintentionally blown the secret.