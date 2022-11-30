Kim Kardashian Completely Roasted Over Barren Home Photos

Following her split with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is moving on in a new Malibu home that cost a whopping $70 million, per New York Post. The four-bedroom, six-bathroom estate sits on over 7,450 square feet of land and includes a private beach and a tennis court. The stunning property with vast ocean views once belonged to Cindy Crawford and Kardashian's new neighbors include Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga, and Cher, according to Forbes.

Kardashian will still keep her Hidden Hills home for her family and her new purchase was just a way to give her some space from West, per People. "Kanye's home is very close [to the Hidden Hills house] and this is another way for her to have her autonomy," a source told the publication. After their separation, West bought a house just across the street from their shared Hidden Hills house in order to be close to their children.

Now that Kardashian has her own pad, she incorporated her own design elements into it and she recently shared some pictures of her decor. However, the SKIMS founder's aesthetic left fans scratching their heads.