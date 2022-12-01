Jameela Jamil Opens Up About The Seriously Strange Job She Had Before She Got Famous

Given the plethora of mega-mansions, private planes, and seemingly endless cash flow, it's easy to become envious of the filthy rich celebs who populate Hollywood. So take solace in the fact that many (if not most) celebs came from very humble beginnings. And a few of them had to do some seriously odd jobs before they started making big bucks.

Take, for example, Brad Pitt, who used to dress up like a chicken at his restaurant job and play cabbie to strippers. "My job was to drive [the strippers] to parties and things," Pitt said of the driving gig (via Mirror UK). "I'd pick them up, and at the gig I'd collect the money, play the bad Prince tapes and catch the girls' clothes." Meanwhile, model Cindy Crawford was a corn shucker, a job she once describe as "hot, dirty work" (via Twitter). Then there was Taraji P. Henson, who used to impersonate Tina Turner on a cruise ship, per Page Six.

And while all of these jobs are enough to pique anyone's interest, actor and activist Jameela Jamil's odd job from yesteryear may be the strangest of them all.