Fans Had The Masked Singer's New Champion Figured Out All Along

"The Masked Singer" has an all-new champion and fans knew it the moment the artist started to perform. The Fox hit series first premiered in 2019 and is known as a "top-secret singing competition" where celebrities go against each other while they are dressed in bizarre costumes to hide their identities, per the network's bio. "The Masked Singer" is hosted by Nick Cannon and features celebrities judges Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong.

The show — which is now in its eighth season — just crowned their winner and she is no stranger to the big screen. Amber Riley, who is widely-known for her role as Mercedes Jones on "Glee," graced the stage as the Harp and impressed the judges with her rendition of "The Edge of Glory" by Lady Gaga and John Mayer's "Gravity." Although most of the panel had no idea it was her, Nicole Scherzinger suggested it was Riley early on. "I really did try to cover up my voice by singing heavier and lower," the actor told Variety. "It's kind of flattering that your voice can be recognizable because it makes you feel like an original." Riley also expressed what this win meant to her as an artist. "To hear all the amazing things that the judges had to say about me [has been validating]," she added.

Riley may have fooled the panel and the audience, however she couldn't get past her fans who knew it was her all along.