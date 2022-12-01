Lawyer Breaks Down Kanye West's Astronomical Child Support Agreement - Exclusive

After almost a year of going back and forth, Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West have finally reached a divorce settlement. As reported by TMZ, the former couple will share equal custody of their four children and the two are also equally responsible for their kids' educational costs and security detail. Both parties waived spousal support, but Ye will have to pay Kardashian a whopping $200K per month in child support.

Ye hasn't made it easy on himself and Kardashian during the divorce process. The rapper went through four lawyers before the fifth one quit due to Ye's antisemitic comments, per New York Post. He skipped his deposition scheduled for November 16 and was granted another chance for November 29, per TMZ. If he failed to show up to the second deposition, it would have likely spelled trouble for him as the divorce trial was set for December 14. However, Ye must have come to his senses and was able to hammer out a settlement with Kardashian before then.

But how will this agreement impact Ye's financial situation?