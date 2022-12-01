Soccer Icon Pelé's Daughter Responds To Fans' Worry Over His Recent Hospitalization

You don't have to be a sports fan to know Pelé, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento. The Brazilian former professional soccer player enjoyed a 22-year career, per ESPN, and according to Celebrity Net Worth, is worth $100 million.

Unfortunately, Pelé was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2021 and has since been hospitalized several times, including for the surgery to remove his tumor, per SI. At the time, Pelé seemed to be in good spirits. "I thank God for feeling very well and for allowing Dr. Fábio and Dr. Miguel to take care of my health," Pele said in a statement. "Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon. The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned last week." He added, "Fortunately, I'm used to celebrating great victories alongside you. I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends."

According to ESPN Brazil (via the Daily Mail), Pelé was rushed to the hospital over the weekend due to full-body swelling, which could suggest heart failure. The publication also states that the soccer star's chemotherapy "is no longer working" and that he displayed symptoms of confusion. Given this concerning news, Pelé's daughter has given fans a much-needed update about the state of his condition.