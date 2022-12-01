Olivia Culpo Admits Fertility Concerns Put Pressure On Christian McCaffrey Relationship

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo seems to have found the perfect match in NFL player Christian McCaffrey. The couple first began dating in 2019 and have been attached at the hip ever since, per People. But, as Culpo has gotten older, she has been thinking about the future for both her and her boyfriend.

On her TLC show "The Culpo Sisters," the model has been open about wanting kids and marriage with McCaffrey (via Us Weekly). However, panic arose when she began to see many of her friends start families of their own. "I've been making decisions out of fear for the future," Culpo said. In addition, her endometriosis diagnosis only added to the model's stress. "I'm just putting this timeline on myself," she said of her current mindset.

Having kids is something Culpo wants for herself, but she has since recognized the toll the idea has taken on her relationship. She said, "There's a lot of pressure that I've been putting on my relationship because of fertility." The model also opened up on "The Culpo Sisters" about how McCaffrey wants kids, too, but it's just a matter of when. Even though the former pageant star and her family have put this "pressure" on the 30-year-old, she has since begun working on patience, taking things into her own hands with a serious step to secure the future she envisions.