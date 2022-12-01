Olivia Culpo Admits Fertility Concerns Put Pressure On Christian McCaffrey Relationship
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo seems to have found the perfect match in NFL player Christian McCaffrey. The couple first began dating in 2019 and have been attached at the hip ever since, per People. But, as Culpo has gotten older, she has been thinking about the future for both her and her boyfriend.
On her TLC show "The Culpo Sisters," the model has been open about wanting kids and marriage with McCaffrey (via Us Weekly). However, panic arose when she began to see many of her friends start families of their own. "I've been making decisions out of fear for the future," Culpo said. In addition, her endometriosis diagnosis only added to the model's stress. "I'm just putting this timeline on myself," she said of her current mindset.
Having kids is something Culpo wants for herself, but she has since recognized the toll the idea has taken on her relationship. She said, "There's a lot of pressure that I've been putting on my relationship because of fertility." The model also opened up on "The Culpo Sisters" about how McCaffrey wants kids, too, but it's just a matter of when. Even though the former pageant star and her family have put this "pressure" on the 30-year-old, she has since begun working on patience, taking things into her own hands with a serious step to secure the future she envisions.
Olivia Culpo is freezing her eggs
Olivia Culpo has big plans for the future with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey. The former Miss Universe winner had an idea about how her life would be by the time she turned 30, but things don't always turn out how they are planned. On "The Culpo Sisters," the model and her siblings attended a spiritual retreat where she shared her struggles with the pressure of when she should have kids (via Us Weekly).
Now that she's 30, Culpo admitted that life doesn't always turn out how you think it will. She explained, "I don't want to feel like I'm in a rush. I don't want to feel like I'm controlling my destiny because it's what I think I have to do." Instead, the model decided to step back and focus on her current life rather than putting this burden on her shoulders. Culpo added, "I think I'm just trying to practice, like, being happy where I am. And really just not comparing. I've been given more time to work on myself."
Ahead of the latest episode, Extra revealed that Culpo's taking a big step to alleviate some of the pressure that comes with the timeline of having kids: she's "in the process" of freezing her eggs. She said, "I am going to freeze my eggs so that I can have babies when the time is right for Christian and I" (via Us Weekly). Culpo called it an "insurance policy," knowing that children will now always be an option for her and McCaffrey someday in the future.