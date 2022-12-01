Amy Robach's Marriage May Soon Be Over After TJ Holmes Affair Drama
If you weren't familiar with "Good Morning America" host Amy Robach before photos of her having an alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes were suddenly plastered all over the internet by the Daily Mail, you probably are now.
The pictures show the morning show hosts holding hands, out and about on dates, and there are even snaps of the two heading to each other's apartments. Nothing about the photos would be particularly scandalous except for the fact that both were known to be married to other people at the time.
Now, in a plot twist most could probably see coming, it looks like Robach's marriage to actor Andrew Shue — perhaps best known for his role on "Melrose Place" — could be coming to an end. Having photos of your spouse's affair circulated all over the internet could very well put a strain on a marriage. However, maybe it's not exactly what it looks like. At least, according to sources who are reportedly familiar with the situation.
Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's divorce is allegedly almost final
According to an anonymous "friend" who spoke to Page Six, Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's marriage has been on the rocks for a while. "Amy and Andrew are divorcing, it's almost finalized. He moved out earlier this summer," the insider said. "They've constantly had problems over the years and they finally broke up." Another source who reportedly knows the co-hosts noted that there is nothing untoward about Robach's relationship with T.J. Holmes, saying, "They're in a relationship, they're very happy." The source added that Holmes and Robach are "two consenting adults" that "have the right to do what they want."
As of this writing, the exact state of Holmes' marriage to Marilee Fiebig, who he married in 2010, is unclear. After the photos of Holmes and Robach went viral, so did an old social media post Holmes dedicated to Fiebig saying, among other things, "despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years," adding, "That's not hyperbole. I'm not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor."
Meanwhile, Shue has now scrubbed Robach from his Instagram page, per Entertainment Tonight, and the couple have sold their New York City apartment. That marriage, at least, looks like it's ready to put a fork in it.