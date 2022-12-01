Amy Robach's Marriage May Soon Be Over After TJ Holmes Affair Drama

If you weren't familiar with "Good Morning America" host Amy Robach before photos of her having an alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes were suddenly plastered all over the internet by the Daily Mail, you probably are now.

The pictures show the morning show hosts holding hands, out and about on dates, and there are even snaps of the two heading to each other's apartments. Nothing about the photos would be particularly scandalous except for the fact that both were known to be married to other people at the time.

Now, in a plot twist most could probably see coming, it looks like Robach's marriage to actor Andrew Shue — perhaps best known for his role on "Melrose Place" — could be coming to an end. Having photos of your spouse's affair circulated all over the internet could very well put a strain on a marriage. However, maybe it's not exactly what it looks like. At least, according to sources who are reportedly familiar with the situation.