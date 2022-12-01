Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Faces Bold Cheating Accusation From His Current Wife

Sandra Bullock's ex-husband Jesse James has made national headlines once again — and, yes, it's for cheating. For most people, that may not come as a shock considering the television star has a long history of infidelity. Back in 2010 — just five years into his marriage to the "Miss Congeniality" star — a slew of women came forward and accused James of cheating on his then-wife.

The former couple got divorced within months following the news. "Yeah, I did cheat on my wife, yeah, I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized," the "Monster Garage" host said during an interview with Daily Mail. James also defended his ways by claiming men aren't the only ones who commit adultery. "In general, both women and men cheat," he added. "It's part of life." Shortly after his messy breakup from Bullock, the television personality started dating tattoo artist Kat Von D. Seven months into their romance, the pair got engaged in 2011, per E! News.

However, their wedding plans were short-lived after Von D revealed James had cheated on her with a multitude of women. "I encountered the 19th girl to add to the list of people Jesse cheated on me with during this last year," she wrote on Facebook (via Us Weekly). "There was a time when I was confident and excited at proving the world wrong, because I believed so deeply in people's ability to change for the better." And, while people can change, James appears to be at it again.