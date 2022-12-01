Tiger Woods Hints That Retirement May Not Be Too Far Off

After a brief return to golf for the 2022 Masters, Tiger Woods announced that he was once again stepping away from the sport. In November 2022, the 15-time Major champion revealed that he was suffering from a grave injury. "In my preparation and practice for this week's Hero World Challenge, I've developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk," Woods tweeted. "After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties."

The announcement came just a few weeks after Woods committed to playing at the Hero World Challenge — an annual golf tournament where Woods also serves as host. And while the athlete made it clear that he will not compete, he remained optimistic about his plans to play in The Match and PNC Championships alongside his son, Charlie.

However, it now appears as if the famous golfer is making another prediction about his golfing future, and his assertion will likely be upsetting to some fans.