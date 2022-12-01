Tiger Woods Hints That Retirement May Not Be Too Far Off
After a brief return to golf for the 2022 Masters, Tiger Woods announced that he was once again stepping away from the sport. In November 2022, the 15-time Major champion revealed that he was suffering from a grave injury. "In my preparation and practice for this week's Hero World Challenge, I've developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk," Woods tweeted. "After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties."
The announcement came just a few weeks after Woods committed to playing at the Hero World Challenge — an annual golf tournament where Woods also serves as host. And while the athlete made it clear that he will not compete, he remained optimistic about his plans to play in The Match and PNC Championships alongside his son, Charlie.
However, it now appears as if the famous golfer is making another prediction about his golfing future, and his assertion will likely be upsetting to some fans.
Tiger Woods says retirement is looming
Tiger Woods has played professional golf for nearly three decades, but it now seems as if the athlete is preparing to slow down his competitive golf career. After revealing his plans to compete in The Match and PNC Championships, Woods jokingly suggested that his son would be doing all the work for him. "This will be a tough week. The [PNC] will be a very easy week. Charlie will just hit all the shots, and I'll just get the putts out of the hole, so pretty easy there," the athlete told Golf Channel. "But other than that, in The Match, we're flying in carts."
However, it now appears as if Woods may be hanging up his golf clubs sooner than expected. During a conversation with Yahoo! Sports, the decorated athlete revealed that he is close to retirement. "The goal is to play just the major championships and maybe one or two more. That's it," he exclaimed. "I mean, that's physically, that's all I can do." Woods continued by admitting that his injuries have limited his mobility. "I can hit the golf ball and hit whatever shot you want — I just can't walk," he added.