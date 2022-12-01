The Tragic Death Of Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.

"Green Book" actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. was tragically found dead on November 28. According to the New York Police Department (via Deadline), a 911 caller reported they had discovered an unconscious man in front of a factory in the Bronx. Sadly, the body was later identified to be Vallelonga, and police pronounced him dead at the scene. He was 60 years old at the time of his death.

Afterward, police arrested a man named Steven Smith for dumping and abandoning the actor's body. Security footage allegedly captured the crime, per the New York Post. In Smith's criminal complaint obtained by the New York Daily News, he insists he had nothing to do with Vallelonga's death. "That dude was dead already," Smith reportedly recounted to police. "He overdosed. I didn't have anything to do with that ... I don't know the guy at all." The medical examiner is yet to declare a cause of death as of this writing.