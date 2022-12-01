Zendaya's Mom Appears To Shut Down Tom Holland Engagement Rumors With Telling Instagram Post

Zendaya is the name on everybody's lips right now — and her mother, Claire Stoermer, may be low-key shading the online rumor mill. Neither Zendaya nor Tom Holland have spoken out about the engagement rumors, but some suspect Stoermer may be subtly putting in her own two cents. On November 30, Stoermer posted an Instagram Story on her account that merely contained the definition for the word "clickbait."

"Clickbait typically refers to the practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines in order to attract clicks on a piece of content," the post reads (via Page Six). "It often relies on exaggerating claims or leaving out key information in order to encourage traffic. The term is generally used in a dismissive sense."

Here, Stoermer could be referencing the viral tweet that set off the firestorm, which has amassed over 550,000 likes on the platform. Whether or not this Instagram Story is directly about the marriage speculation, it's clear that Zendaya and her family have had to deal with fabricated gossip for a long time. Just earlier this year in June, the "Euphoria" actor shot down rumors that she was pregnant. "See now, this is why I stay off Twitter," Zendaya wrote on an Instagram Story (via Teen Vogue) in response. "Just making stuff up for no reason ... weekly."