Maralee Nichols Gushes Over Her And Tristan Thompson's Son On Milestone Birthday
Maralee Nichols is speaking out about the son she conceived with Tristan Thompson as their baby, Theo, celebrated his first birthday. As anyone who keeps up with the Kardashians will already know, Thompson admitted to cheating on his then girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian, with Nichols and took a DNA test after she went public with their pregnancy.
After it was confirmed he was in fact the father of little Theo, Thompson issued an apology to Kardashian via Instagram Stories in January. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he wrote in part (via Page Six). "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he then continued in a second post shared at the same time, adding, "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years." The following month, E! News confirmed that Theo, who was born on December 1, had his dad's last name but noted Thompson was not listed as the father on his birth certificate.
And now? Well, Nichols appears to be making Thompson's relationship with her and her son very clear once again while gushes over her little boy on his milestone birthday.
Maralee Nichols seemingly celebrated her son's birthday without Tristan Thompson
When Maralee Nichols celebrated her son's first birthday on December 1, it was seemingly without his dad, Tristan Thompson. Nichols took to Instagram on the big day to share three photos (one showed her with her son and the other two showed her posing in lingerie while pregnant), and gush over her bundle of joy. "Spending the past 365 days with you have been the best days of my life. You are the sweetest little boy, your smile brightens up any room," she told Theo, admitting she was having a hard time believing he was already 12 months old. "You are my greatest blessing, my world, my heart in human form. God knew I needed you. I love you more than anything. Happy 1st Birthday to my angel, Theo." Nichols did not tag Thompson in her posts, nor did she acknowledge the baseball star.
Nichols also posted a glimpse into the big day on Instagram Stories, showing a series of balloons stretching up her staircase as well as personalized biscuits with her son's name on them. Again, she did not appear to acknowledge Thompson on her posts, nor did the basketballer appear to acknowledge his son's first birthday on his Instagram.
Theo's birthday came mere days after Page Six reported that Khloé's sister, Kim Kardashian, faced backlash on social media after she appeared to suggest she's still on good terms with Thompson despite his multiple relationship missteps.