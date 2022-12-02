Maralee Nichols Gushes Over Her And Tristan Thompson's Son On Milestone Birthday

Maralee Nichols is speaking out about the son she conceived with Tristan Thompson as their baby, Theo, celebrated his first birthday. As anyone who keeps up with the Kardashians will already know, Thompson admitted to cheating on his then girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian, with Nichols and took a DNA test after she went public with their pregnancy.

After it was confirmed he was in fact the father of little Theo, Thompson issued an apology to Kardashian via Instagram Stories in January. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he wrote in part (via Page Six). "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he then continued in a second post shared at the same time, adding, "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years." The following month, E! News confirmed that Theo, who was born on December 1, had his dad's last name but noted Thompson was not listed as the father on his birth certificate.

And now? Well, Nichols appears to be making Thompson's relationship with her and her son very clear once again while gushes over her little boy on his milestone birthday.