Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill's Marriage Is Officially Done For Good

Cynthia Bailey has taken another step toward finalizing her divorce from Mike Hill. The former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and the sports broadcaster first announced their split in October 2022 in a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight.

"LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. No one is to blame, and we are grateful that we remain good friends," they shared. While they didn't explain why they were parting ways, a source told the publication, "Cynthia and Mike have been having issues for a while and tried working on things but weren't able to come to a resolution. The two have been busy with work and it wasn't easy on their relationship."

Bailey later shared on the "Two T's in a Pod" podcast that her breakup with Hill had to do with the fact that they "weren't friends anymore." The reality star stated that her marriage with Hill wasn't her "first rodeo" and that she wanted to ultimately end up with her "best friend." Bailey went on to say that she doesn't regret her decision and seems to only be moving forward.