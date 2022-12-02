How Ryan Seacrest Helped Olivia Culpo Start Her Reality TV Series

Olivia Culpo is one of the stars of the new TLC reality series, "The Culpo Sisters," which follows the lives of her family as they navigate their personal and professional lives in Los Angeles, per IMDb. The show, which originally premiered in October, gives viewers an inside look at one of the most influential families on social media right now. As soon as Deadline revealed that "The Culpo Sisters" was "under production" in May, fans began comparing the upcoming series to "The Kardashians." And now that the show is finally out, the sisters are respectfully slamming the comparison and opening up about how the series organically came about.

In an interview with People, Olivia explained, "It's so unbelievably different [from 'The Kardashians']." She continued, "I definitely respect them as entrepreneurs, but this show is about the juxtaposition between our life in Los Angeles and our life in Rhode Island." Her sister Sophia added, "I understand the comparison because we're three sisters, but that's the only thing in common."

Despite the Culpo sisters insisting that the two shows are completely different, they do have something else in common with the Kardashian family that they failed to mention: their connection to Ryan Seacrest.