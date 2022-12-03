Nick Cannon Shares Scary Health Update With Fans Following Sell-Out MSG Show

Following a sold-out show in Madison Square Garden, Nick Cannon quickly found himself in the hospital.

While the news came as a shock to fans who had seen the star healthily performing only hours before, it's not a surprise for Cannon. Cannon has struggled with his health for the past 10 years as he has Lupus, per People. The star has been open about his health struggles since his diagnosis, as he wants to show fans that health should always come first. When Cannon revealed his Lupus diagnosis, he explained he had been suffering from swelling, had been having trouble breathing, and experienced severe aches on the right side of his body, per Today. That's when doctors revealed to Cannon he had Lupus and that his kidneys were failing.

Since the diagnosis, Cannon says he reevaluated his life and has worked to always put his health first. "Throughout this journey, I had to change everything about the way I live my life and it wasn't easy," Cannon said. But lately, Cannon revealed he hasn't been doing that as he recently found himself back in the hospital. Sharing a post to Instagram, Cannon opened up to fans about his latest diagnosis and why he is working to put his health first once again.