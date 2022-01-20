Nick Cannon Gets Brutally Honest About His Insecurities In The Bedroom
It has been a decade since Nick Cannon was diagnosed with lupus and it changed "everything" for him. The actor opened up on "The Nick Cannon Show" and spoke about life with the autoimmune condition. "Ten years ago, I experienced a sudden and mysterious illness that almost took my life," he said (via People). Cannon went on to explain that he "had no idea it was lupus" and decided to document his journey via film.
Cannon revealed a critical point after his diagnosis when blood clots were found in his lungs. He turned to the camera and said, "It's the last place you wanna be, man. Doctors telling you you could die." And the journey has been ongoing. He continued, "I have been diagnosed with lupus, and after a decade of close calls, blood transfusions, chemotherapy and hospitalizations, I continue to push through." Cannon added, "Throughout this journey, I had to change everything about the way I live my life, and it wasn't easy."
Despite laying "a foundation both mentally and physically to build back the life that I had almost lost to this disease," Cannon still has some insecurities about his body. The former "America's Got Talent" host got real with Dr. Ish Major, Chris Distefano, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, and Rip Michaels during his talk show as they spoke about intimacy. And Cannon made it clear that, when it comes to the bedroom, he also has a vulnerable side.
Nick Cannon hides 'under the covers'
Nick Cannon is a dad seven times over. However, his 5-month-old son Zen died of a brain tumor in December 2021, per NBC News. Yet, during an October 2021 "Drinks Champs" interview, Cannon shared that he was "celibate right now," proving that nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors.
On the January 19 episode of "The Nick Cannon Show," the "Masked Singer" host dished (via Us Weekly), "I definitely have an insecurity when it comes to being intimate." Guests Dr. Ish Major, Rip Michaels, and Chris Distefano were discussing insecurities in the bedroom. "I've been skinny all my life, therefore I never liked to be completely naked, I hide under the covers as much as I boast about being in shape," Cannon continued. He explained that he covers up by wearing "some type of clothes" or "some type of socks" during sex. Cannon also said, "I'm pretty sure because that's when we're our most vulnerable when we're making love."
According to many fans, Cannon has nothing to be embarrassed about. In December 2021, Cannon sported a seemingly sizable bulge during the "What's Poppin" segment of his show (seen above), per The U.S. Sun. Social media fans also had their say, with one tweeting, "So are we not gon talk about Nick Cannon and that andouille sausage he got stuffed in those pants." Another remarked, "so nick cannon actually has a CANNON." As far as the bedroom goes, Cannon's insecurities may be misplaced.