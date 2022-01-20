Nick Cannon Gets Brutally Honest About His Insecurities In The Bedroom

It has been a decade since Nick Cannon was diagnosed with lupus and it changed "everything" for him. The actor opened up on "The Nick Cannon Show" and spoke about life with the autoimmune condition. "Ten years ago, I experienced a sudden and mysterious illness that almost took my life," he said (via People). Cannon went on to explain that he "had no idea it was lupus" and decided to document his journey via film.

Cannon revealed a critical point after his diagnosis when blood clots were found in his lungs. He turned to the camera and said, "It's the last place you wanna be, man. Doctors telling you you could die." And the journey has been ongoing. He continued, "I have been diagnosed with lupus, and after a decade of close calls, blood transfusions, chemotherapy and hospitalizations, I continue to push through." Cannon added, "Throughout this journey, I had to change everything about the way I live my life, and it wasn't easy."

Despite laying "a foundation both mentally and physically to build back the life that I had almost lost to this disease," Cannon still has some insecurities about his body. The former "America's Got Talent" host got real with Dr. Ish Major, Chris Distefano, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, and Rip Michaels during his talk show as they spoke about intimacy. And Cannon made it clear that, when it comes to the bedroom, he also has a vulnerable side.