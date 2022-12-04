Where Is Anthony Weiner Now?

Anthony Weiner may be one of the best-known U.S. congressmen in modern American history, in no small part due to his controversial and often salacious scandals. Elected to the U.S. Congress in 1998, Weiner served New York's 9th congressional district for over 12 years until he was notoriously brought down by a controversial sexting scandal in 2011. It was publicly revealed in May of that year that Weiner had sent multiple women sexually suggestive photos of himself via text, which resulted in his resignation the following month.

Years later, in 2016, it was reported that Weiner had sent sexually suggestive images to a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina, culminating in his conviction on charges of transferring obscene material to a minor the following year. He was sentenced to 21 months in prison and released in 2019. He will also have to be registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

In the meantime, Weiner had famously attempted a comeback to politics, running as a Democratic candidate in the 2013 New York City mayoral election. However, he ended up placing fifth in the primary, losing to — among others — future mayor Bill de Blasio. While he isn't the only politician to have ruined his career on the internet, many have wondered what happened to Weiner in the years since his scandals. Well, followers of the former congressman shouldn't be surprised to hear that the outgoing New Yorker is probably doing exactly as you'd suspect (within the boundaries of the law).