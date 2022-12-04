The Tragic Death Of Sesame Street Actor Bob McGrath

"Sesame Street" has become so much more than just a TV show. The 1969 program for children has generated an entire ecosystem of its own. If you don't believe us, look no further than DoorDash's "Sesame Street" themed commercial for the 2021 Super Bowl. While we'd recognize Big Bird from a mile away at this point, "Sesame Street" getting involved in commercials and advertisements had many feeling like the beloved childhood TV show sold out. The commercial did, however, give us a chance to see more of "Hamilton" star Daveed Diggs, so that was a redeeming feature.

Since the show has been around for so long, many iconic faces from "Sesame Street" have since died, and now that list includes Bob McGrath, famous for his catchy moments in "Sing Along With Bob" and one of the original cast members of the show, The New York Times noted. McGrath died at the age of 90 on December 4 surrounded by family. His daughter, Cathlin McGrath, told the outlet that the family had decorated his room for the holidays and sang with him before his death. She said, "We just knew that he wanted to go the way he lived."