Jennifer Lopez And Jennifer Garner Are Starting A New Christmas Tradition

The Jennifers in Ben Affleck's life are apparently getting closer by the day.

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner continue to prove that there's absolutely no bad blood between the two of them. After Lopez got hitched to Affleck, sources close to the couple dished that she and Garner had been making an effort to form a civil relationship, which then bloomed into a beautiful friendship. "Now that Jen and Jen have been co-parenting, they've been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship," they told Us Weekly, adding that Garner "can't believe how sweet" Lopez treats the children she shares with Affleck. They even added that the Jennifers "really enjoy each other."

Lopez echoed the same sentiment in her December 2022 Vogue cover story, describing the "Alias" star as an "amazing co-parent" and saying that she and Affleck "work really well together." And now that the holidays are just around the corner, the two are apparently starting a new Christmas tradition.