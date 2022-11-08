Jennifer Lopez Discusses What It's Like To Co-Parent With Jennifer Garner

As any celeb watcher worth their weight in People magazines knows, Jennifer Lopez officially reunited with her former fiancé Ben Affleck following her split with another former fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. The world was thrown into a frenzy in April 2021 when Page Six reported the former flames had been spending time together again, publishing snaps that showed Affleck stopping by Lopez's home.

Things only escalated from there, and, before we knew it, Bennifer was officially back on. Exactly a year later, TMZ shared photos of JLo rocking a huge rock (don't worry, we're still not fooled by the rocks that she got — even though this one is massive!) on that special finger, before she confirmed the exciting news on Instagram while showing off the stunning jewelry. By July, the happy couple were officially husband and wife, nearly two decades after they initially planned to tie the knot. The twosome wed in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony, with JLo dropping the details in her On The JLo newsletter to fans (via People). A few weeks later, the twosome tied the knot once again with their family and friends in attendance, with Lopez again sharing photos from their big day in Georgia in her newsletter (via Daily Mail).

But, amidst the whirlwind, there were more serious obstacles, as Lopez and Affleck both have children from previous relationships (Lopez with Marc Anthony and Affleck with Jennifer Garner), and now Lopez is making a rare comment about her relationship with Affleck's ex.