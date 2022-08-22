How Did Jennifer Garner Really Spend The Night Of Ben Affleck's Wedding To Jennifer Lopez?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are married — again! After tying the knot in Las Vegas in July, the couple celebrated their love with a big ceremony for their nearest and dearest on August 20 at Affleck's Georgia mansion, which just so happened to be the place they planned to get married two decades earlier before calling off their engagement. According to an insider who dished on the big event to People shortly before the big day, the two had what was described as "an extraordinary weekend of celebrations" for their guests, which included a ceremony and plenty of partying. Daily Mail shared candid snaps from the big day, which showed everyone dressed in white, including a suave looking Affleck who wore a white tuxedo and JLo, who looked gorgeous in a long white dress and veil.

As for who made it into the guest list? The likes of Matt Damon, Kevin Smith, and Jason Mewes were all reported to be in attendance, according to People. Someone who wasn't there, though? Jennifer Garner. Affleck's former wife and the mom of his three kids was nowhere to be seen during the big, lavish ceremony — but we know exactly what the "13 Going On 30" star was doing as her former husband said "I do" again.