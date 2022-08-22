How Did Jennifer Garner Really Spend The Night Of Ben Affleck's Wedding To Jennifer Lopez?
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are married — again! After tying the knot in Las Vegas in July, the couple celebrated their love with a big ceremony for their nearest and dearest on August 20 at Affleck's Georgia mansion, which just so happened to be the place they planned to get married two decades earlier before calling off their engagement. According to an insider who dished on the big event to People shortly before the big day, the two had what was described as "an extraordinary weekend of celebrations" for their guests, which included a ceremony and plenty of partying. Daily Mail shared candid snaps from the big day, which showed everyone dressed in white, including a suave looking Affleck who wore a white tuxedo and JLo, who looked gorgeous in a long white dress and veil.
As for who made it into the guest list? The likes of Matt Damon, Kevin Smith, and Jason Mewes were all reported to be in attendance, according to People. Someone who wasn't there, though? Jennifer Garner. Affleck's former wife and the mom of his three kids was nowhere to be seen during the big, lavish ceremony — but we know exactly what the "13 Going On 30" star was doing as her former husband said "I do" again.
Jennifer Garner went shopping as Ben Affleck wed Jennifer Lopez
Who has time for an ex's wedding when you could be shopping? Jennifer Garner was photographed in West Virginia as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their second wedding in Georgia, with TMZ sharing snaps of the star shopping at a Sam's Club on August 20 with two of the most important men in her life; her dad, and her boyfriend, John Miller. The star appeared to be pretty happy too, as she flashed a smile while posing for photos with fans who recognized her in the store.
But while Garner wasn't there to see Affleck kiss his new bride, it's thought their children were made a special part of the big day. Garner and Affleck share three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with a source claiming to People before the ceremony, "The kids [will] be part of the celebrations... It will be a beautiful weekend." And beautiful it certainly looked, as Daily Mail's photos showed the couple's children (who were also dressed in white) had a special role in their parents' ceremony, following them down the aisle and holding on to Lopez's train. The "On The Floor" hitmaker has children from a previous relationship, twins Max and Emme, who she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. So, was he there? That would be a no as well. Anthony was also MIA from the big day, with TMZ reporting he was spotted at a Miami marina.
Was Jennifer Garner invited to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding?
It sounds like that's a yes to Jennifer Garner being asked to attend Ben Affleck's wedding, at least according to an insider who spoke to Hollywood Life. The outlet claimed Garner was invited by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, but supposedly made the decision not to attend. The outlet claimed work may have had something to do with her not making the trip to Georgia, and it's reported she had no qualms about her children being present. "She's been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing," the source said. "There is nothing more important to her than her kids' happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with JLo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for."
That's a sentiment Garner has reportedly held ever since Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance. A source told E! News in June 2021 that she'd totally moved on from her ex (Affleck and Garner were wed from 2005 until their divorce was finalized in 2018) and she wouldn't be getting involved in his personal life. "She continues to focus on her kids and that is her priority. When the kids are with Ben, she hopes that is his priority too," said the insider. "She has done everything she can to foster great relationships between Ben and the kids."
How Jennifer Garner feels about Jennifer Lopez
If Jennifer Garner really was invited to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding, it's unlikely any kind of drama with JLo would have kept her away. Shortly after Affleck and Lopez got back together in April 2021 following her split with former fiancé Alex Rodriguez, a source told Us Weekly that the "Alias" star is quite fond of the "Main In Manhattan" actor — and the feeling is mutual. "JLo has Jennifer Garner's seal of approval. JLo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother," the insider revealed.
The gang have all proven how well they get along for the kids before, even joining forces to take them all Trick or Treating for Halloween 2021. Page Six shared candid photos of Lopez, Affleck, and Garner out together in Malibu at the spookiest time of the year, with a source sharing to People at the time, "Everyone gets along and the focus is always on the kids. Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween. The kids are friends and wanted to go trick-or-treating together. It made sense that they all went together."
Expert co-parenting? We love to see it!