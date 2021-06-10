Jennifer Garner Reportedly Wants This From Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's apparently rekindled romance has been all over the headlines since they were spotted hanging out in April, shortly after the former called it quits with her now ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

So far, the two don't appear to have spoken out about their relationship publicly — though sightings of them together seem to do all the talking — but several sources have dished on what's supposedly going on. According to an Entertainment Tonight insider, the duo are "very much a couple and have been telling friends that they're together." They added that Lopez and Affleck have apparently realized their past spark (they initially dated from 2002 until 2004) is still very much alive, claiming "they are both fully in it" this second time around.

What many fans may be wondering though is what Affleck's former wife, Jennifer Garner, makes of it all. Affleck and Garner married in 2005 but announced they were separating a decade later. In 2018, their divorce was finalized. The former couple share three children together, welcoming Violet in 2005, Seraphina in 2009, and Samuel in 2012.

So, what's Garner's take on her ex's new (or should we say old?) romance and what's the one thing she wants from it? Read on to find out.