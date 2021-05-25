Are Things Getting Serious Between Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez?

The Bennifer buzz is heating up! Rumors continue to make their way through Hollywood that actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have rekindled their early 2000s romance after Lopez broke it off with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April 2021.

Despite sources telling ET that Affleck and Lopez are strictly friends, sightings of the couple out and about are pointing to the opposite, with Bennifer even taking a trip to Montana together. People reports that Lopez "is in touch with Ben every day" and "is still very excited about how things are going with Ben." The singer was working in Miami with her family post-Bennifer trip, but it looks like Affleck might have opted to join her, wearing what looks to be a gift Jenny from the Block gave him back in 2002.

According to TMZ, Bennifer was spotted together again in the Florida city, headed to the gym like a typical Hollywood couple. Yet, it was Lopez's Instagram activity that is pointing fans to think the "friends" are getting serious.