Are Things Getting Serious Between Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez?
The Bennifer buzz is heating up! Rumors continue to make their way through Hollywood that actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have rekindled their early 2000s romance after Lopez broke it off with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April 2021.
Despite sources telling ET that Affleck and Lopez are strictly friends, sightings of the couple out and about are pointing to the opposite, with Bennifer even taking a trip to Montana together. People reports that Lopez "is in touch with Ben every day" and "is still very excited about how things are going with Ben." The singer was working in Miami with her family post-Bennifer trip, but it looks like Affleck might have opted to join her, wearing what looks to be a gift Jenny from the Block gave him back in 2002.
According to TMZ, Bennifer was spotted together again in the Florida city, headed to the gym like a typical Hollywood couple. Yet, it was Lopez's Instagram activity that is pointing fans to think the "friends" are getting serious.
Could Ben Affleck be the "right person" for Jennifer Lopez?
The US Sun has just reported that Jennifer Lopez liked a very telling Instagram post, possibly giving fans insight into her current relationship status.
The post in question was by life coach Jay Shetty and read, "Nothing as beautiful as seeing someone who has been unlucky in relationships finally being loved effortlessly by the right person." The post raised eyebrows, given the singer and actor has been engaged five times. Fans immediately took Lopez's like as confirmation that her past dating history may have led her to be "loved effortlessly" by a past love, Ben Affleck. Instagram account Deux Moi later pointed out Lopez removed her like from the post.
As fans await final confirmation from the stars themselves that they have rekindled their love and are again living in 2002, sources say Lopez "was always obsessed with Ben," according to Page Six. "They have always loved each other."