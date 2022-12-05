The Touching Reason Why Prince Harry Donned A Spider-Man Suit

Prince Harry has taken his charity work to the next level. The Duke of Sussex has followed in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana, by engaging in various philanthropic efforts over the years. One of his most notable projects is the Invictus Games, an organization started in 2014 which supports the international community of injured and wounded veterans. "I have witnessed first-hand how the power of sport can positively impact the lives of wounded, injured, and sick Servicemen and women in their journey of recovery," he said at the launch of the Games, per the Royal Family website. "The Invictus Games will focus on what they can achieve post-injury and celebrate their fighting spirit, though an inclusive sporting competition that recognizes the sacrifice they have made."

The royal also appears to have a soft spot for children, having recently reached out to the UK-based charity Scotty's Little Soldiers, where he offered solace to children who have lost a parent in the British Armed Forces. "I know first-hand the pain and grief that comes with loss and want you to know that you are not alone," he wrote in a letter. "While difficult feelings will come up today as we pay tribute to heroes like your mum or dad, I hope you can find comfort and strength in knowing that their love for you lives and shines on."

With the holiday season in full swing, Prince Harry is making an extra effort to spread some cheer.