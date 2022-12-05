The Touching Reason Why Prince Harry Donned A Spider-Man Suit
Prince Harry has taken his charity work to the next level. The Duke of Sussex has followed in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana, by engaging in various philanthropic efforts over the years. One of his most notable projects is the Invictus Games, an organization started in 2014 which supports the international community of injured and wounded veterans. "I have witnessed first-hand how the power of sport can positively impact the lives of wounded, injured, and sick Servicemen and women in their journey of recovery," he said at the launch of the Games, per the Royal Family website. "The Invictus Games will focus on what they can achieve post-injury and celebrate their fighting spirit, though an inclusive sporting competition that recognizes the sacrifice they have made."
The royal also appears to have a soft spot for children, having recently reached out to the UK-based charity Scotty's Little Soldiers, where he offered solace to children who have lost a parent in the British Armed Forces. "I know first-hand the pain and grief that comes with loss and want you to know that you are not alone," he wrote in a letter. "While difficult feelings will come up today as we pay tribute to heroes like your mum or dad, I hope you can find comfort and strength in knowing that their love for you lives and shines on."
With the holiday season in full swing, Prince Harry is making an extra effort to spread some cheer.
Prince Harry donned a Spider-Man suit for charity
It looks like Prince Harry can add superhero to his resumé. In a surprise video message for Scotty's Little Soldiers, the royal dressed up as Spider-man for the bereaved kids, giving Tom Holland a run for his money.
"Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly, and that's OK," he said in the video. "But at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents. But I am here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, OK? So don't feel guilty." Harry, who also lost a parent a the tender age of 12, offered words of encouragement before ending his brief speech and revealing his identity. "Go out there, have the best time, and Merry Christmas."
Prince Harry's good deed didn't go unnoticed, with many kids showing their appreciation for the munificent monarch. "He's someone people all over the world know and he has taken the time to record a special message for us, which means a lot," 14-year-old Jamie Small told The Guardian. Emily Reynolds, who last saw her father when she was seven, said, "It's cool that someone who's been through the same experience as us is thinking about us." She added, "He actually knows what it's like to grow up without your parent." Kudos to Harry for having these kids' backs!