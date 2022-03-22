Prince Harry Is Reminding Everyone Of Princess Diana With His Latest Efforts

Prince Harry proves he has a heart like his mother's more and more each day. The Duke of Sussex hopped on a video call with two women to talk about their experience working on the frontlines in Ukraine with The HALO Trust, a charity near and dear to Princess Diana. According to their site, the organization's mission is to clear landmines and other explosives to ensure the land is safe for families. Olesia and Maryna are a part of a team of people who are working on the grounds "mapping the explosives and preparing to clear the rockets and bombs when conditions allow" in Ukraine.

According to the Daily Mail, Olesia is HALO's communications manager and Maryna is the charity's monitoring and evaluation officer. Both of these fearless, young women opened up to Prince Harry about their decision to stay behind and help families both safely evacuate and identify explosives. "Life has turned upside down. Sometimes it seems to me it's just a nightmare and I'm going to wake up soon," Maryna said. "We needed to inform people how to recognize explosive devices and even just some parts of those so that adults and children can stay safe," Olesia added.

Harry thanked the women — who are both in their early 20s — for their bravery and hard work. And, just like that, history repeats itself because his mother, Princess Diana, was also passionate about the same cause.