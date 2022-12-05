Prince Harry Claims Princess Diana's Fate Made Him Worried For Meghan Markle

Followers of the British royal family surely know of the tragedies the Windsors have faced in recent history. For one, anyone old enough to follow the news at the time will surely recall the tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales — the mother of William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex — in 1997, which was somewhat a result of the media's undying obsession with the princess and her personal life.

Over two decades later, her youngest son announced that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, would be stepping back from professional royal family duties and moving to Meghan's native California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took this drastic and unprecedented action in large part because of the backlash Meghan received upon her ascension into the royal family, both from the U.K. public at large and from within the royal family itself. As a result of their similar (though hopefully less tragic) trajectories, many have drawn comparisons between Meghan and Diana.

Now, Harry and Meghan have partnered with Netflix and are on the cusp of releasing a documentary series titled "Harry & Meghan," which is slated to premiere on December 8. The documentary is set to explore their reasonings for stepping back from the royal family. And in a new trailer released for the documentary, Harry makes a stunning comparison between his wife and mother which made him "terrified" for Meghan's safety.