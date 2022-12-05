Amber Heard Officially Makes Her Move To Appeal Johnny Depp Verdict

The trial between former spouses Amber Heard and Johnny Depp proved to be one of the most-followed trials in recent memory. Fans watched the two face off in the televised trial in a Virginia courtroom. As most people know by now, Depp sued Heard for defamation after she penned an op-ed for The Washington Post where she alleged that Depp (though she never mentioned his name in the piece) abused her during their relationship. In turn, Heard counter-sued Depp.

On June 1, a jury sided with Depp on most counts. Per CNN, the jury awarded the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star $10 million in compensatory damages (Depp initially asked for $50 million), and $5 million in punitive damages. While Heard countersued Depp for $100 million, the jury ended up awarding her with $2 million in compensatory damages. Following the verdict, Heard shared a lengthy statement on her Instagram account (which, as of this writing, is also her last Instagram post) to express her feelings about the outcome of the trial. "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband," she wrote in the lengthy post.

A few months later, Entertainment Weekly shared that Heard hired a new team to help her file an appeal. Now, the details of the appeal are finally clear.