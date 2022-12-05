Julia Roberts' Latest Bold Look Doesn't Hide Her Love For George Clooney
It's no secret that Julia Roberts and George Clooney have a tight bond. The two actors have worked together in several movies, with 2000's "Ocean's Eleven" being the first. Roberts and Clooney clicked upon first meeting each other. "The minute we met, we had fun. The beauty is, when you work with people who take their work seriously and don't take themselves seriously, and that's really fun," Clooney told People. "I thought, 'He's going to be a pal,'" Roberts mused about their first encounter.
Roberts and Clooney went on to star in "Money Monster" and their latest film to date, "Ticket to Paradise." The real-life friends play divorceés who can't help but bicker with each other as they plot to stop their daughter from marrying her new beau. When asked why she jumped at the role, Roberts revealed, "Just the chance to be really snarky to George jumped out at me... Just to see him so pathetically in love with me," per The Au Review. Despite playing characters at odds with each other, the two Hollywood actors have a genuine love for each other, which Roberts isn't afraid to hide.
Julia Roberts plasters George Clooney's face all over her dress
Academy Award Winner Julia Roberts arrives at Kennedy Center Honors wearing a dress with George Clooney’s photos on it. They’ve been in six movies together. Clooney is one of tonight’s honorees @fox5dc #gooddaydc pic.twitter.com/Agskb9gCWp— Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) December 5, 2022
Julia Roberts has framed her longtime pal George Clooney — but it's not what you're thinking. The "ER" star was honored at the 45th annual Kennedy Center event in Washington, D.C. on December 4, per E! News. Roberts paid tribute to Clooney by wearing a dress covered in framed snapshots of his face throughout the years, including one of him as Dr. Doug Ross. The hilarious gown was custom-designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino. Clooney was in attendance with his wife Amal Clooney while Roberts showed up with her husband Danny Moder.
The two actors are so tight that Clooney's kids call Roberts "Aunt Juju" and cheered her up during the filming of "Two Tickets to Paradise." Roberts recalled to The New York Times, "The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and despair. We were in a bubble, and it's the longest I've ever been away from my family." During their kissing scene, they laughed so much it took "80 takes," Clooney said.
Yet, despite their on-screen chemistry and close friendship, Roberts and Clooney have always been just friends. "Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship. We were fast friends right away. It's been nothing but fun for us, so I don't think that was ever really a thing," Clooney revealed to Access Hollywood.