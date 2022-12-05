Julia Roberts' Latest Bold Look Doesn't Hide Her Love For George Clooney

It's no secret that Julia Roberts and George Clooney have a tight bond. The two actors have worked together in several movies, with 2000's "Ocean's Eleven" being the first. Roberts and Clooney clicked upon first meeting each other. "The minute we met, we had fun. The beauty is, when you work with people who take their work seriously and don't take themselves seriously, and that's really fun," Clooney told People. "I thought, 'He's going to be a pal,'" Roberts mused about their first encounter.

Roberts and Clooney went on to star in "Money Monster" and their latest film to date, "Ticket to Paradise." The real-life friends play divorceés who can't help but bicker with each other as they plot to stop their daughter from marrying her new beau. When asked why she jumped at the role, Roberts revealed, "Just the chance to be really snarky to George jumped out at me... Just to see him so pathetically in love with me," per The Au Review. Despite playing characters at odds with each other, the two Hollywood actors have a genuine love for each other, which Roberts isn't afraid to hide.