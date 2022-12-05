Luann De Lesseps Doesn't Hold Back On Bethenny Frankel's RHONY Podcast

There's no doubt that "The Real Housewives of New York City" put Bethenny Frankel on the map, helping to launch her into reality television stardom while also helping her promote her wildly popular Skinnygirl brand. Frankel had not one, but two stints on the hit Bravo show, and she also landed her own spin-off titled "Bethanny Ever After," which highlighted parts of her life with now ex-husband, Jason Hoppy.

As avid "Housewives" fans know, Frankel and Luann de Lesseps made up part of the hit series' first season in 2008, and fans have witnessed them go through a lot of ups and downs over the years. In 2021, de Lesseps appeared on the "Chanel in the City" podcast, where she spoke about her current relationship with Frankel, stating that the two aren't speaking much these days. "You know, Bethany's left the show and kind of has moved on, and that's, that's cool," she said on the podcasr. "And you know, and I wish her the best, you know, neither here nor there. She, you know, we are not in touch." She also said that she thought Frankel lived in the Hamptons but wasn't even sure.

Frankel dipped her feet back in the "RHONY" pool when she debuted her "ReWives" podcast on November 3. As of this writing, she's already recorded eight episodes with big names like Elisabeth Moss and Jerry Springer. That being said, if there's one person who isn't a fan of the series, it's de Lesseps.