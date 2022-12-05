Luann De Lesseps Doesn't Hold Back On Bethenny Frankel's RHONY Podcast
There's no doubt that "The Real Housewives of New York City" put Bethenny Frankel on the map, helping to launch her into reality television stardom while also helping her promote her wildly popular Skinnygirl brand. Frankel had not one, but two stints on the hit Bravo show, and she also landed her own spin-off titled "Bethanny Ever After," which highlighted parts of her life with now ex-husband, Jason Hoppy.
As avid "Housewives" fans know, Frankel and Luann de Lesseps made up part of the hit series' first season in 2008, and fans have witnessed them go through a lot of ups and downs over the years. In 2021, de Lesseps appeared on the "Chanel in the City" podcast, where she spoke about her current relationship with Frankel, stating that the two aren't speaking much these days. "You know, Bethany's left the show and kind of has moved on, and that's, that's cool," she said on the podcasr. "And you know, and I wish her the best, you know, neither here nor there. She, you know, we are not in touch." She also said that she thought Frankel lived in the Hamptons but wasn't even sure.
Frankel dipped her feet back in the "RHONY" pool when she debuted her "ReWives" podcast on November 3. As of this writing, she's already recorded eight episodes with big names like Elisabeth Moss and Jerry Springer. That being said, if there's one person who isn't a fan of the series, it's de Lesseps.
Luann de Lesseps slams Bethenny Frankel podcast
Luann de Lesseps isn't one to keep her thoughts to herself, and fans of "The Real Housewives of New York City" know it. The outspoken star has gone head-to-head with her fair share of cast members — even ones who are no longer on the series. During an appearance on the "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast in December 2022, de Lesseps spoke about Bethanny Frankel's "ReWives" podcast, hinting that Frankel's a hypocrite. "She left the show, she tried out all these things, they didn't work, and then she came back to the show, and then she came left again. She's never had a kind thing to say about the housewives," she said.
De Lesseps also pointed out that had Frankel not been a member of the "Housewives," she would not be where she is today, so she finds it a little bit odd that she's making money off of it. "She's had nothing good to say about the show or any of us, she's blocked me on social media, and now she gets to talk about us," de Lesseps added. In closing, she pointed out Frankel would tiptoe around "Housewives" in interviews, but "now she's using it to gain a presence for a podcast," which de Lesseps sees as "a pathetic move."
This is not the first time de Lesseps has called out her former co-star. She also slammed Frankel in November 2022 on the "Everything Iconic" podcast, again calling her "pathetic."